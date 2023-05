Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AGUSTIN PEREZ, DANY R

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALONZO, BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/23/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BEASLEY, TIMESHIKA T

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOLTON, JOHN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BURKS, SOTERIA NMN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, JAVON LYDELL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMIINAL IMPERSONATION) DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

STALKING

HARASSMENT FEKETE, BRANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

GLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GOINS, COLTON ISSAC

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/27/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/09/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDING HACKNEY, BRODERICK M

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HIGHTOWER, SAMARIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOOD, LORENZO LENELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER HURT, GREGORY SHANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF KNECHT, CHARLES IVAR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAWRENCE, ZANETHIA CHARMAINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/15/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LOWERY, DANIELLE ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MAULDIN, GARREN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCCANE, KAREEM

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/26/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MENDEZ DELGADO, FRAY MAETIAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MEREDITH, PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOORE, ALICIA CAMILLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURRAY, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 05/01/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/04/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RUCKER, TERRENCE CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RYALS, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 01/03/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE SHROPSHIRE, DI ASHIA MONAE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) SMITH, DONYEL V

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, JAMOR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SOTO ESCALANTE, JUAN ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/17/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DUI

FELONY EVADING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE STEVENS, THACHARY JASON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL TONEY, RICO ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT TRIMBLE, QUINCY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WAGNER, PHILLIP WHITE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/03/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER721 ROBERTS MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULTGLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGOINS, COLTON ISSAC1801 WILLIAMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTGOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS3133 BIMINI PLACE 103 EAST RIDGE, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION SPEEDINGHACKNEY, BRODERICK M1306 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063059Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHIGHTOWER, SAMARIA NICOLE7710 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOOD, LORENZO LENELL172 TIMBLE RIDGE TRAIL RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERHURT, GREGORY SHANE7328 MIDFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJENKINS, JAMES ORLANDO1234 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTKNECHT, CHARLES IVAR188 MISTY LN SW CLEVELAND, 373113316Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELAWRENCE, ZANETHIA CHARMAINE2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLOWERY, DANIELLE ANNETTE5377 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 373977107Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMAULDIN, GARREN TAYLOR85 RIFLEMAN DR ROSSVILLE, 307412850Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCCANE, KAREEM3430 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMENDEZ DELGADO, FRAY MAETIAS3619 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072112Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMEREDITH, PATRICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMITCHELL, DIAMOND AZIOS1271 ANTIOCH PK NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMORGAN, JOEROME CORNELIUS2508 OREAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062534Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTMURRAY, CHRISTOPHER LEE5910 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN508 EAST 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARILEY, RYAN CHRISTOPHER2305 GILBERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063831Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRUIZ, ALEXANDER JOHN8509 BROOKPLACE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRYALS, EDWARD7754 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESHROPSHIRE, DI ASHIA MONAE2435 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062214Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)SMITH, DONYEL V1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, JAMOR1204 ARINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SOTO ESCALANTE, JUAN ALBERTO908 CLIFTON CHATTNOOGA,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUIFELONY EVADINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSESPARKS, ANGELA PAULINEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEVENS, THACHARY JASON8430 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLTONEY, RICO ALEXANDER4619 PAW TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTRIMBLE, QUINCY ALEXANDER4917 ANGELO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWAGNER, PHILLIP WHITE1505 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101258Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA