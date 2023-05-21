Canada's Paula Findlay Finishes 5 Minutes Ahead Of The Field At Chattanooga IRONMAN

Canada’s Paula Findlay finished five minutes ahead of the pack on a beautiful Sunday at the Chattanooga IRONMAN.

The runner up at the IRONMAN World Championship last year was not out of the water first after the 1.2-mile swim in the Tennessee River. However, she opened up a four minute lead during the 56-mile bicycle race down past St. Elmo and into Chattanooga Valley.

Findlay, ranked #4 in the world, finished with a time of 4:09:44.

Coming in second was Danielle Lewis of the USA followed by South Africa's Jeanni Metzler.

Two US contenders, Grace Alexander and Hannah Sakaluk, were the first to climb out of the river at Ross's Landing, which was crowded with spectators.

Here are the top finishers in the Pro Women only race: