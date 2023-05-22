Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  Monday, May 22, 2023
Latest Headlines
Lookouts Fall 9-7 In 10 Innings
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2023
UTC's Zalewska Season Ends At NCAA Golf Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2023
New Circle K Employee Scammed Into Sending $570 In Bit Coin - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
Walker County Arrest For May 12-18
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
Breaking News
Books In Historic Chattanooga Photo Series Still Available
  • 5/22/2023

Copies of the first four books in the Historic Chattanooga Photos series, sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, are still available by mail. A fifth volume, More Old Chattanooga Photos , is planned ... more

New Circle K Employee Scammed Into Sending $570 In Bit Coin - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/22/2023

Police responded to the Circle K located in the 9300 block of Lee Highway for a scam report. It was discovered that the night shift employee, who had been working their first day, received a ... more

  • 5/22/2023

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Arrest For May 12-18
  • 5/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/22/2023
Police Blotter: Man's Belongings Stolen While He Was Horsing Around In The Grass; Man's Rental Car Held Hostage By Daughter And Her Boyfriend
  • 5/21/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/21/2023
String Of Video Shows Gunman At Murder Scene, Route He Took To Pickup Point
  • 5/20/2023
Opinion
Nothing New Under The Sun
  • 5/20/2023
The Year-Long Ironman Effect In Walker County
  • 5/19/2023
Gun Advocate Stoops To Frightening Children - And Response (2)
  • 5/19/2023
Not Interested
  • 5/19/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/19/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Puni Blasts Help Lady Vols Capture NCAA Regional Championship
  • 5/21/2023
UTC's Zalewska Season Ends At NCAA Golf Championships
  • 5/22/2023
Dan Fleser: Rogers Shuts Down Threat After Long Rain Delay As Lady Vols Edge Closer To Super Regional
  • 5/20/2023
Lookouts Fall 9-7 In 10 Innings
  • 5/22/2023
UCRA Ready For The 2nd Clanton Clash At Buckshot Speedway
  • 5/21/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: RainSmart Yards Challenge
  • 5/22/2023
John Shearer: GPS’ Kennedy Ball Has Been In Spotlight As May Queen And Soccer Star
  • 5/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Next Nashville, Atlanta, Austin?
  • 5/22/2023
Project Thank You Honored As CPD's Community Partner Of The Year
  • 5/20/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 5/19/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/18/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Holds Auditions For Comedy Play On!
  • 5/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
  • 5/19/2023
Ally Venable Brings Texas Blues To Songbirds May 25
  • 5/17/2023
Free Acoustic Concert At Heritage House Will Be June 1
  • 5/17/2023
Opinion
Nothing New Under The Sun
  • 5/20/2023
The Year-Long Ironman Effect In Walker County
  • 5/19/2023
Gun Advocate Stoops To Frightening Children - And Response (2)
  • 5/19/2023
Dining
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Business
Gas Prices Drop 6.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/22/2023
EPB Has Earned $6.7 Million Advising Other Utilities On The Smart Grid
  • 5/20/2023
State High Court Reverses Termination Of Parental Rights For Lack Of Evidence Of Knowing Failure To Protect Child
  • 5/19/2023
Real Estate
Noveau Realty Group, A Women-Led Independent Real Estate Brokerage Is Founded
  • 5/18/2023
Warehouses On Wauhatchie Pike Sell For $18,765,433
  • 5/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 11-17
  • 5/18/2023
Student Scene
Fitch Reaffirms BBB Rating On UTC Student Housing Bonds
  • 5/19/2023
Chambliss Center Has Pre-K Graduation
  • 5/19/2023
Montgomery, Phillips And Stroh Receive Bilbo Student Teaching Award
  • 5/19/2023
Living Well
Freedom From Smoking Class Begins June 6
  • 5/19/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Recognized For Quality Medical Excellence, Patient Safety
  • 5/19/2023
Shuster And Quijano Join Hamilton Physician Group - Gastroenterology
  • 5/19/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Ted Mills And His Beautiful Roses
  • 5/18/2023
Tennessee Historical Commission Announces 2023 Certificate Of Merit Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2023
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Outdoors
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
  • 5/21/2023
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day On The Scenic Bluff Trail On Lookout Mountain On June 3
  • 5/19/2023
Sierra Club Discusses Development In Hamilton County At Monday Meeting
  • 5/19/2023
Travel
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure! Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum On May 20
  • 5/10/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Every Day Should Be Mother's Day
  • 5/22/2023
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
  • 5/19/2023
Union Gospel Mission To Graduate 4 Men From Shelter’s Programs On Sunday
  • 5/18/2023
Obituaries
Donna Lee Fernald
  • 5/21/2023
Roger Allen Johnson
  • 5/20/2023
Julia Johns McMillian
  • 5/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Willingham, Sherry Marlene (Wildwood)
  • 5/21/2023
Byers, William Marion (Cleveland)
  • 5/21/2023
Bain, Donna Faye (Cleveland)
  • 5/21/2023