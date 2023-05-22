Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS
1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
ALONZO, BRYAN
4012 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON
159 SHADY HOLLOW CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 1000
ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE
2004 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ARSON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BA MACZ, LUIS HAROLDO
2621 J MAK CIR SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOLTON, JOHN MICHAEL
229 ROCKY SPRINGS RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL
7717 LEE HWY #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BROOKS, JANYAH RENEE
4007 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112110
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUNDROS, ANTHONY THOMAS
1917 HATHAWAY DR DALTON, 37022
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURKE, TREVOR ADDISON
1027 STANLEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COOK, BRIANA JOELYN
139 E HUNTINGTON RD ROSSVILLE, 307417032
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CORDELL, SETH A
536 RIVERFRONT PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRISP, WILLIAM KENT
18 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 307417683
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, JAVON LYDELL
3003 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMIINAL IMPERSONATION)
DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE
5607 UPSHAW CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI
2120 CHESTNUT STREET APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW
6238 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 373411411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
STALKING
HARASSMENT
GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL
2907 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
JOHNSON, COLESHIA S
570 KING EDWARDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373116294
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN
9218 DAYTON PIKELOT 13 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MOORE, ALICIA CAMILLE
721 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MOORE, CHARLES IZ
1440 MILLBRO CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
4604 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373637017
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORGAN, JAMES PAUL
6301 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
1463 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ, ALEJANDRO ANGEL
615 BILTMORE AVE APT T12 ASHEVILLE, 28803
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PERRY, TAMIA ALICA
2484 LAUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PETTYJOHN, THOMAS N
553 POCKET RD NW SUGAR VALLEY, 307465473
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PYBURN, TONY CARMEN
3407 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL
5708 MOIOD SAWYER HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RUCKER, TERRENCE CORNELL
9329 SOMERSET DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE
2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN
3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VAUGHN, ANTAWAN
211 CLIFTVIEW DRIVW CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WHITE, JESSICA JAUMESE
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN
6713 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161011
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
1180 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG, CARA LEIGH
216 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/17/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ARSON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BA MACZ, LUIS HAROLDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- FALSE REPORTS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BROOKS, JANYAH RENEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUNDROS, ANTHONY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURKE, TREVOR ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COOK, BRIANA JOELYN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CORDELL, SETH A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|CRISP, WILLIAM KENT
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/08/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMILTON, ISAAC C
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/13/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LEWIS, KACIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
|
|MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, JAMES PAUL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MUNIZ, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 02/09/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ, ALEJANDRO ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, TAMIA ALICA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PETTYJOHN, THOMAS N
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PYBURN, TONY CARMEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VAUGHN, ANTAWAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WHITE, JESSICA JAUMESE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, CARA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|