Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS

1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



ALONZO, BRYAN

4012 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON

159 SHADY HOLLOW CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT UNDER 1000



ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE

2004 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ARSON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BA MACZ, LUIS HAROLDO

2621 J MAK CIR SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FALSE REPORTS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOLTON, JOHN MICHAEL

229 ROCKY SPRINGS RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL

7717 LEE HWY #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BROOKS, JANYAH RENEE

4007 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112110

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUNDROS, ANTHONY THOMAS

1917 HATHAWAY DR DALTON, 37022

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BURKE, TREVOR ADDISON

1027 STANLEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COOK, BRIANA JOELYN

139 E HUNTINGTON RD ROSSVILLE, 307417032

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CORDELL, SETH A

536 RIVERFRONT PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CRISP, WILLIAM KENT

18 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 307417683

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVIS, JAVON LYDELL

3003 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMIINAL IMPERSONATION)



DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE

5607 UPSHAW CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI2120 CHESTNUT STREET APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSEMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW6238 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 373411411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERSTALKINGHARASSMENTGALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL2907 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGETER, MARQUELL LEBRON843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTJOHNSON, COLESHIA S570 KING EDWARDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373116294Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEWIS, DANNY BRIAN9218 DAYTON PIKELOT 13 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMOORE, ALICIA CAMILLE721 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMOORE, CHARLES IZ1440 MILLBRO CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS4604 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373637017Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMORGAN, JAMES PAUL6301 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL1463 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ, ALEJANDRO ANGEL615 BILTMORE AVE APT T12 ASHEVILLE, 28803Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPERRY, TAMIA ALICA2484 LAUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPETTYJOHN, THOMAS N553 POCKET RD NW SUGAR VALLEY, 307465473Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PYBURN, TONY CARMEN3407 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL5708 MOIOD SAWYER HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LANDAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRUCKER, TERRENCE CORNELL9329 SOMERSET DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVAUGHN, ANTAWAN211 CLIFTVIEW DRIVW CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WHITE, JESSICA JAUMESE404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN6713 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161011Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEYOUNCE, TONYA RANA1180 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONYOUNG, CARA LEIGH216 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000 ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/17/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ARSON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/14/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BA MACZ, LUIS HAROLDO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/27/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FALSE REPORTS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROOKS, JANYAH RENEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUNDROS, ANTHONY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURKE, TREVOR ADDISON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COOK, BRIANA JOELYN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CORDELL, SETH A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

CRISP, WILLIAM KENT

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/08/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, ISAAC C

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/13/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LEWIS, KACIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH) MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORGAN, JAMES PAUL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT