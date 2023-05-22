Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Monday, May 22, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS 
1706 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

ALONZO, BRYAN 
4012 EALY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON 
159 SHADY HOLLOW CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 1000

ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE 
2004 MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ARSON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BA MACZ, LUIS HAROLDO 
2621 J MAK CIR SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOLTON, JOHN MICHAEL 
229 ROCKY SPRINGS RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRAMMER, JASON DANIEL 
7717 LEE HWY #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BROOKS, JANYAH RENEE 
4007 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112110 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUNDROS, ANTHONY THOMAS 
1917 HATHAWAY DR DALTON, 37022 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURKE, TREVOR ADDISON 
1027 STANLEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COOK, BRIANA JOELYN 
139 E HUNTINGTON RD ROSSVILLE, 307417032 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CORDELL, SETH A 
536 RIVERFRONT PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRISP, WILLIAM KENT 
18 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 307417683 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS, JAVON LYDELL 
3003 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMIINAL IMPERSONATION)

DUCKETT, COURTNEY TREMAYNE 
5607 UPSHAW CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI 
2120 CHESTNUT STREET APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW 
6238 BREEZY HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 373411411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
STALKING
HARASSMENT

GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL 
2907 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON 
843 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE 
802 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST

JOHNSON, COLESHIA S 
570 KING EDWARDS AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373116294 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN 
9218 DAYTON PIKELOT 13 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOORE, ALICIA CAMILLE 
721 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MOORE, CHARLES IZ 
1440 MILLBRO CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS 
4604 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 373637017 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORGAN, JAMES PAUL 
6301 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL 
1463 19TH STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ, ALEJANDRO ANGEL 
615 BILTMORE AVE APT T12 ASHEVILLE, 28803 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PERRY, TAMIA ALICA 
2484 LAUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PETTYJOHN, THOMAS N 
553 POCKET RD NW SUGAR VALLEY, 307465473 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PYBURN, TONY CARMEN 
3407 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

ROLLINS, TIMOTHY MARKEYL 
5708 MOIOD SAWYER HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RUCKER, TERRENCE CORNELL 
9329 SOMERSET DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SCHAFER, SEAN ALLEN 
3940 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE 
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VAUGHN, ANTAWAN 
211 CLIFTVIEW DRIVW CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WHITE, JESSICA JAUMESE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN 
6713 HARBOR CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161011 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
1180 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG, CARA LEIGH 
216 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, JACOB QUINTON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
ASHFORD, FELICIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/17/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BA MACZ, LUIS HAROLDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROOKS, JANYAH RENEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUNDROS, ANTHONY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURKE, TREVOR ADDISON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COOK, BRIANA JOELYN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CORDELL, SETH A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
CRISP, WILLIAM KENT
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/08/1963
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EASTER, RUTH SAM-YI
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GALVEZ-MENDEZ, YONI JOEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, ISAAC C
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HUNTER, JERMEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/13/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
LEWIS, DANNY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEWIS, KACIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
MOORE, CLINTON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/29/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORGAN, JAMES PAUL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUNIZ, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 02/09/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, ALEJANDRO ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PERRY, TAMIA ALICA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PETTYJOHN, THOMAS N
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PYBURN, TONY CARMEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VAUGHN, ANTAWAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WHITE, JESSICA JAUMESE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
WILLIAMS, ANGELA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG, CARA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


