Report Says Man Fired Shot Toward Onlookers During Kidnapping At VW Supplier

  • Monday, May 22, 2023
Timothy Markeyl Rollins
Timothy Markeyl Rollins

Police said a man fired a shot toward a group of employees who were watching his interactions with his ex-girlfriend at a Volkswagen supplier early Sunday morning.

Timothy Markeyl Rollins, 26, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Police said they were advised that a man confronted an employee on her lunch break and forced her into her car. They drove away toward I-75.

Two spent shell casings were found on the scene at 8005 Volkswagen Dr.

The woman's best friend said she saw the man fire two shots in the air as he was demanding that the woman get into her car and drive him away from there.

The woman said Rollins made threats to kill her as she drove him to an address on Tunnel Boulevard, where he was later arrested without incident. The woman said after she let him out she sped to a gas station to call for help.

Police said the incident was caught on video.

 

 

