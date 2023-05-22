Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed By His Wife On Gentry Road

A man suffered a life-threatening injury and his wife is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after a stabbing at their home at 705 Gentry Road on Thursday.

Arriving police found Kenneth Millsaps on the master bedroom floor bleeding from a stab wound to the upper chest. His son was holding pressure on the stab wound.

The son said he called for help after hearing his father yell, "I'm leaking" and finding blood covering him and the bedroom.

He said his mother, Melissa Pointer, ran past him, fleeing the scene.

The son and his sister said they did not hear any arguing prior to hearing the father cry out.

Police were able to locate Ms. Pointer at the Neighborhood Walmart. She said they had gotten into an argument over the past. She said it started in the kitchen and moved to the master bedroom, where it got physical.

She said he hit her twice in the face and she "lost it." She said, to defend herself, she stabbed him once in the upper chest with her personal knife.

Ms. Pointer said her only injury was a sore jaw. Police could not tell if it was swollen.

She said she threw the knife behind a neighbor's house. Police found it there.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.