Latest Headlines

Car Is Stolen Then Wrecked In Police Chase - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A resident from the 10300 block of Scenic View Drive reported their vehicle stolen over the weekend. The vehicle was found to have been wrecked during a pursuit with Walker County law enforcement and the driver was found to have been in custody in Hamilton County for drug charges and other charges related to the crash after the pursuit. Warrants were obtained and the suspect was arrested at the jail for the auto theft. 

A phone scam was reported in the 5900 block of Elementary Way.

A vandalism report of an ATV riding on Ooltewah First Baptist Church property and damaging the grass was filed.

A computer tablet found in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway, near the Salsaritas and Firehouse Subs, was turned into police at City Hall.

Walmart reported several thefts that had occurred over the weekend.

A trailer was reported stolen from a residence in the 7300 block of White Oak Valley Circle.

An individual on property belonging to McKee Foods Corporation in the 10600 block of Apison Pike reported that an attenuator had been damaged over the weekend. Workers on scene stated the property had been received slightly damaged, and no one had hit it. There was no report needed.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 10000 block of Tellico Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug possession charge. The individual was transported to the jail.

A concerned citizen requested that police check the well-being of an elderly individual sitting on the hill in the 4000 block of Spalding Drive. The area was checked but no one was found.

An individual walking in the 5400 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and waving down passing cars was given a ride by an officer to their Collegedale home.

A residential alarm in the 4100 block of Barnsley Loop was activated accidentally. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Police were called to the Cracker Barrel, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway, after an individual began making patrons feel uncomfortable by continually asking for cigarettes. An officer gave the individual a courtesy ride to the bus stop at the Food City off of Shallowford Road and Lee Highway.

Walmart filed a theft report from an incident earlier in the day. The suspect was identified.

An officer made contact with two individuals arguing in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Neither individual reported any criminal violations or a need for assistance.

An 11-year-old child was initially reported missing in the 5600 block of Tucker Road after running out the home’s front door, however they were located prior to the officers’ arrival. They were upset due to getting in trouble at home. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, and two outstanding East Ridge warrants for driving on a revoked license.

While conducting routine business checks, night shift officers discovered an open door to the gymnasium at the Collegedale Academy Middle School. Officers cleared the entire school and re-secured the door. No contact was made with a responsible person from the school.


Latest Headlines
Car Is Stolen Then Wrecked In Police Chase - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/23/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/23/2023
Lookouts Infielder Noelvi Marte Named Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2023
Lee Golfers Struggle On Day One Of NCAA Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2023
University Of The South Pair Win National Tennis Championship
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2023
Cleveland State Women Hoops Coach Thompson Resigns To Take Job At Miami Of Ohio
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2023
Breaking News
Car Is Stolen Then Wrecked In Police Chase - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/23/2023

A resident from the 10300 block of Scenic View Drive reported their vehicle stolen over the weekend. The vehicle was found to have been wrecked during a pursuit with Walker County law enforcement ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/23/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY 1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff EVADING ARREST EVADING ... more

Chickamauga Lock More Than Half Complete; Set To Go Into Operation In Fall 2026
Chickamauga Lock More Than Half Complete; Set To Go Into Operation In Fall 2026
  • 5/22/2023

The Chickamauga Lock replacement project is more than half complete, set to open for operation in the fall of 2026, said project manager Lt. Col. Joe Sahl. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers ... more

Breaking News
Drugs, Gun Found In Raid At Shallowford Road Residence
  • 5/22/2023
Jennifer Frizzell Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
  • 5/22/2023
Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed By His Wife On Gentry Road
Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed By His Wife On Gentry Road
  • 5/22/2023
Report Says Man Fired Shot Toward Onlookers During Kidnapping At VW Supplier
Report Says Man Fired Shot Toward Onlookers During Kidnapping At VW Supplier
  • 5/22/2023
Demarcus Long Charged In Shooting Death On W. 41st Street
Demarcus Long Charged In Shooting Death On W. 41st Street
  • 5/22/2023
Opinion
Nothing New Under The Sun - And Response (2)
  • 5/20/2023
The Year-Long Ironman Effect In Walker County
  • 5/19/2023
Senator Blackburn: Democrats Put Illegal Immigrants First And Americans Last
  • 5/22/2023
Gun Advocate Stoops To Frightening Children - And Response (3)
  • 5/19/2023
Not Interested - And Response
  • 5/19/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: The Complicated Legacy Of Jim Brown
  • 5/22/2023
Dan Fleser: Puni Blasts Help Lady Vols Capture NCAA Regional Championship
Dan Fleser: Puni Blasts Help Lady Vols Capture NCAA Regional Championship
  • 5/21/2023
Lee Golfers Struggle On Day One Of NCAA Championships
  • 5/22/2023
Lookouts Infielder Noelvi Marte Named Player Of The Week
  • 5/22/2023
University Of The South Pair Win National Tennis Championship
  • 5/22/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: RainSmart Yards Challenge
Life With Ferris: RainSmart Yards Challenge
  • 5/22/2023
“Project Thank You” Community Initiative Supports Chattanooga Police Officers
  • 5/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Gas Prices
Best Of Grizzard - Gas Prices
  • 5/23/2023
Collegedale Police And Click It Or Ticket Campaign Remind Drivers To Buckle Up
Collegedale Police And Click It Or Ticket Campaign Remind Drivers To Buckle Up
  • 5/22/2023
CARTA Announces Memorial Day Schedule
  • 5/22/2023
Entertainment
Brother And The Hayes Perform Live At The Woodshop Listening Room
Brother And The Hayes Perform Live At The Woodshop Listening Room
  • 5/22/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/18/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Holds Auditions For Comedy Play On!
Ringgold Playhouse Holds Auditions For Comedy Play On!
  • 5/19/2023
Nightfall Begins Friday
  • 5/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
  • 5/19/2023
Opinion
Nothing New Under The Sun - And Response (2)
  • 5/20/2023
The Year-Long Ironman Effect In Walker County
  • 5/19/2023
Senator Blackburn: Democrats Put Illegal Immigrants First And Americans Last
  • 5/22/2023
Dining
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Business
Gas Prices Drop 6.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/22/2023
EPB Has Earned $6.7 Million Advising Other Utilities On The Smart Grid
  • 5/20/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 5/22/2023
Real Estate
Noveau Realty Group, A Women-Led Independent Real Estate Brokerage Is Founded
  • 5/18/2023
Warehouses On Wauhatchie Pike Sell For $18,765,433
  • 5/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 11-17
  • 5/18/2023
Student Scene
Father And Daughter Graduate From Cleveland State
Father And Daughter Graduate From Cleveland State
  • 5/22/2023
Ryan J. Messina Earns Eagle Scout Rank
  • 5/22/2023
Westside Elementary Student Wins First Place In DARE Contest, Honored At Kiwanis Club Luncheon
Westside Elementary Student Wins First Place In DARE Contest, Honored At Kiwanis Club Luncheon
  • 5/22/2023
Living Well
The American Red Cross Announces Blood And Platelet Donors Needed
  • 5/22/2023
Brainerd Community Food Pantry Asks For Support As Pandemic S.N.A.P. Benefits End
  • 5/22/2023
Freedom From Smoking Class Begins June 6
  • 5/19/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Sewanee's 100-Year-Old Cross
Earl Freudenberg: Sewanee's 100-Year-Old Cross
  • 5/22/2023
Trailblazing African American Photographer Celebrated This Summer
  • 5/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Ted Mills And His Beautiful Roses
  • 5/18/2023
Outdoors
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
  • 5/21/2023
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day On The Scenic Bluff Trail On Lookout Mountain On June 3
  • 5/19/2023
Sierra Club Discusses Development In Hamilton County At Monday Meeting
Sierra Club Discusses Development In Hamilton County At Monday Meeting
  • 5/19/2023
Travel
Here Comes Riverbend
  • 5/22/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
Church
Chattanooga Actress Wins Best Lead Actress Award At International Christian Film Festival
  • 5/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: Every Day Should Be Mother's Day
Bob Tamasy: Every Day Should Be Mother's Day
  • 5/22/2023
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
  • 5/19/2023
Obituaries
Patricia “Patty” Thomas
Patricia “Patty” Thomas
  • 5/22/2023
DeLisa Ann Curl Dickerson
  • 5/22/2023
Wanda Sue Haynes
Wanda Sue Haynes
  • 5/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Wilson, James Lee (Cleveland)
Wilson, James Lee (Cleveland)
  • 5/22/2023
Bryant, Dale "Festus" (LaFayette)
  • 5/22/2023
Willingham, Sherry Conaway (Wildwood)
Willingham, Sherry Conaway (Wildwood)
  • 5/21/2023