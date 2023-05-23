Car Is Stolen Then Wrecked In Police Chase - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A resident from the 10300 block of Scenic View Drive reported their vehicle stolen over the weekend. The vehicle was found to have been wrecked during a pursuit with Walker County law enforcement and the driver was found to have been in custody in Hamilton County for drug charges and other charges related to the crash after the pursuit. Warrants were obtained and the suspect was arrested at the jail for the auto theft.

A phone scam was reported in the 5900 block of Elementary Way.

A vandalism report of an ATV riding on Ooltewah First Baptist Church property and damaging the grass was filed.

A computer tablet found in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway, near the Salsaritas and Firehouse Subs, was turned into police at City Hall.

Walmart reported several thefts that had occurred over the weekend.

A trailer was reported stolen from a residence in the 7300 block of White Oak Valley Circle.

An individual on property belonging to McKee Foods Corporation in the 10600 block of Apison Pike reported that an attenuator had been damaged over the weekend. Workers on scene stated the property had been received slightly damaged, and no one had hit it. There was no report needed.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 10000 block of Tellico Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug possession charge. The individual was transported to the jail.

A concerned citizen requested that police check the well-being of an elderly individual sitting on the hill in the 4000 block of Spalding Drive. The area was checked but no one was found.

An individual walking in the 5400 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and waving down passing cars was given a ride by an officer to their Collegedale home.

A residential alarm in the 4100 block of Barnsley Loop was activated accidentally. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway led to the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

Police were called to the Cracker Barrel, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway, after an individual began making patrons feel uncomfortable by continually asking for cigarettes. An officer gave the individual a courtesy ride to the bus stop at the Food City off of Shallowford Road and Lee Highway.

Walmart filed a theft report from an incident earlier in the day. The suspect was identified.

An officer made contact with two individuals arguing in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Neither individual reported any criminal violations or a need for assistance.

An 11-year-old child was initially reported missing in the 5600 block of Tucker Road after running out the home’s front door, however they were located prior to the officers’ arrival. They were upset due to getting in trouble at home. Everything checked out ok.

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, and two outstanding East Ridge warrants for driving on a revoked license.

While conducting routine business checks, night shift officers discovered an open door to the gymnasium at the Collegedale Academy Middle School. Officers cleared the entire school and re-secured the door. No contact was made with a responsible person from the school.



