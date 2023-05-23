Signal Mountain Balances Budget With $679,373 From Rainy Day Fund

Signal Mountain’s 2023-2024 budget passed on the final vote after a public meeting where nobody spoke for or against it. The property tax rate remains the same as the 2022-2023 budget at $1.7012 for every $100 of assessed value of the property. Included in the upcoming budget are many repairs to town owned facilities and upgrades will be made at parks and playgrounds among the other work that is being planned.

Several different departments will be restructured, and a new one established. The parks and recreation department will become part of the new facilities maintenance department and several new positions will be created. Appropriations for running the city in the coming year are $9,822,488. Total revenues are planned at $9,143,115. The $679,373 shortfall will come from the fund balance.

Council member Clay Crumbliss said thanks to City Manager Elaine Brunelle and the department heads for keeping the standards where they were and finding savings where they could. He added that the council will now begin the hard work for making sure that taxes will not be raised and dipping into the fund balance will not be needed next year.

An amendment to the current budget was made for adjustments and appropriations where they were needed.

The council approved purchasing Pro-Vision cameras for the police department for $40,885. They are dash cameras but can be downloaded into Amazon online storage that the town uses for only $7 a month. Police Chief Mike Williams said these are professional grade cameras that will be replacing cheap cameras that have limited use. He said body cameras show what the officers are seeing but the dash cameras document what it going on when the officer leaves a car.

The public works department requested that the city enter a contract for street scanning software that determines the condition of streets and road signs and prioritizes which should be repaired by the order of need. It is a visual assessment, not involving the sub-surface. Currently public works employees who understand how the roads were built will look at the streets and assess the need for resurfacing. The total cost of the software would be $38,779. With no motion for an approval or denial there was no vote taken.

Reworking the town’s personnel policy started after the town manager had attempted to review the old policy but said it had not been properly maintained. There were only hand-written notes and nobody was sure what had been passed and what had not. Also the old one contains financial liability issues. The repeal of the old policy is needed and a new one implemented, said Ms. Brunelle. For months she has been talking to department heads, to MTAS advisors and the Signal Mountain human resources director to put together recommended policies. The newly proposed policy considers the financial liabilities to the town that the old one could cause. It also takes into account what other nearby cities are doing as another way to be competitive in recruiting and for the retention of employees. There is a goal to have the new policy in place by July 1 which would give the time to educate employees about the new rules.

More discussion is needed after several topics in the policy were questioned by the commissioners. There is a proposal to add three paid holidays. The three extra days would cost Signal Mountain $34,000 annually. Each council member supported the increased time off for employees but it is not in the budget and would have to be paid for with a budget amendment. “I’m uncomfortable doing a budget amendment on the night we just passed the budget,” said Vice Mayor Elizabeth Baker. There needs to be a way to track mileage for the vehicles that employees are allowed to take home. The proposed drug policy needs more examination and advice from a medical professional. Discussion will continue at a special meeting in June.

Mr. Crumbliss, council liaison with the recycling center, said at the latest meeting, talk was about the recently announced policy about only accepting #1 and #2 plastics for recycling. He said the reason is that Westrock, the company that takes recycling from Signal Mountain, does not have a market for other types of plastics so those materials are just taken to a landfill. An attempt is being made to find other ways to recycle those by using other companies.

Bridgett Raper, communications strategist for the Small Cities Coalition of Hamilton County, spoke to the Signal Mountain Council about the advantages of joining the group. It is an organization made up of seven small cities in the county which was created to have “the power of numbers,” she said. They speak with one voice and a goal is to keep a good relationship with the elected officials. It makes it easier for the officials who have a single contact rather than calling seven city managers. She stays informed about legislation that will be voted on and how it would impact the small cities, such as de-annexation which passed with the inclusion of some amendments that the small cities requested. She said she is also a liaison with the media if the city does not want to be there. And she markets the cities with press releases.

Two upcoming big issues of concern for small cities is the talk about putting limits on property tax increases and the elimination of business taxes. Both would be bad for small cities, said Ms. Raper. She said Signal Mountain and Walden are the only two cities who have not joined the group. If Signal Mountain joins, she said she hopes Walden will follow. If they do join, 73,000 residents would be represented by the coalition.