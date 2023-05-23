Road Resurfacing Schedule Change: Gunbarrel Road Between Goodwin And Shallowford

Contractors on behalf of the Chattanooga Division of Transportation (CDOT) encountered a scheduling conflict that prevented the work to begin last Sunday evening. The entire roadway between Shallowford Road and Goodwin Road will be milled, repaved, and striped as part of the 2023 Planned Resurfacing Projects. No work will be performed during Memorial Day weekend. The rescheduled dates are below:

Wednesday, May 24th

Thursday, May 24th

Tuesday, May 30th

Wednesday, May 31st

Thursday, June 1st

All work will be performed between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., with access maintained both northbound and southbound for the duration of the project. Very brief closures may occur at parking lot entrances as the crews mill and repave the outer lanes, The entire intersection of Gunbarrel Road and Goodwin Road will also be resurfaced. Please follow all instructions from flagging teams and traffic control devices when nearing the work area.

As each lane is resurfaced, temporary striping will be in place with permanent markings installed soon after.

All construction and repaving projects are weather permitting.

View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway.