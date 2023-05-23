Man Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence In Aggravated Rape Case

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated rape.

Kevin Troy Bivens appeared before Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson.

Bivens initially told police that he was actually the victim in the case.



In the incident in March 2021, police responded to a 911 call from Grandview Avenue and they noticed the door open to one of the apartments. Bivens, who was 34 at the time, walked up to the door and spoke to police.



Police said the victim also walked up to the door, stood behind the defendant, and said, “He did it.” After police detained the defendant, they administered medical aid to the victim who was heavily bleeding from deep cuts on his head and foot.



The victim told police that Bivens raped him with a sex toy and then cut him with a large knife. Police found a knife with hair and blood on it in the victim’s bedroom.

Bivens told police that the victim is a pedophile, and that he himself was actually the victim. Bivens said he was going to the house to beat him up.



Bivens was arrested and charged with aggravated rape, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.



