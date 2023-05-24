Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ZACHARY TREY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ALFORD, SHANE SHAKUR

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST BLACK, CHRISTIAN ALAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/04/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/21/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROCK, JEREMY E

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/17/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWN, TCHEQUERA DATAYE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/19/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME BROWN, VICTORIA ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/19/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS BURKE, AUSTIN DILLAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)

CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTLE, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING CLELAND, MORGAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA) CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY COTMAN, MARGO RENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUZ, EMMAGALY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/08/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DEMPSEY, LARRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 09/18/1946

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY DRAKE, CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/20/1964

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FARMER, DENISE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/25/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FOREHAND, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/14/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/20/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/14/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/14/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ALEXIOUS QYUIANA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/30/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME 39140113 JOLLEY, MATTHEW CHAD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/29/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LUNSFORD, KELLY SUZZANNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/10/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/01/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCKINNIS, MICHAEL D

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PENLEY, SHANNON ANNALISA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROBERSON, ADAM MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBERTSON, JONATHAN CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/07/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA) ROBLES, OMAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/08/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSS, BILLY JOE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 03/02/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY SCOGGINS, MATTHEW MONROE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/17/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/09/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, CONSUELA LASHON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/02/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE STAFFORD, PRESTON M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, MELINDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/27/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME 39140113

EVADING ARREST 39160603

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102

RECKLESS DRIVING 55100205 VALCARCEL, OLYVIA ISABELA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/11/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, JAMES THEON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/31/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WATERS, JESSE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/22/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE202 SPRING CAVE RD PIKEVILLE, 373674208Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON7026 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYIVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE342 SCRATCH ANKLE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, GARY TREMON160 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042506Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, ALEXIOUS QYUIANA310 KENNEDY CIRCLE ATHEN, 30601Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME 39140113KERIN, CHRISTIAN ANDREW925 BURNT HILL RD FLINSTONE, 30723Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)LEE, KEVIN A936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT.K89 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainRECKLESS DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWLUNSFORD, KELLY SUZZANNE515 STONEYBROOK LN RINGGOLD, 307365044Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON1248 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARMAYNOR, LAURA ANN340 MEADOW LARK TRL GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKINNIS, MICHAEL D14211 BLUFFVIEW DR BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTMOORER, QUAMIA3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPENLEY, SHANNON ANNALISA5225 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYPETERSON, KEILA JANYSE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT. 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTPHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE2007 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PICKETT, JAMES EDWARD6410 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARPROCTOR, KOBY GAGE883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALEREESE, NATHAN JAMES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROSS, BILLY JOE705 DREXEL ST NASHVILLE, 372034171Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYSCOGGINS, MATTHEW MONROE3612 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYSKILES, ALISON LYNN9029 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, ALYSSA MARIE2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, CONSUELA LASHON551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffUNLAWFUL EXPOSURESTAFFORD, PRESTON M9206 ALABAMA HWY IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TZOC, EDILMAR V8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 373636967Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VALCARCEL, OLYVIA ISABELA2001 MCCAULEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, YOLANDAHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE HOBBS, JADE LANEA228 HILL ST MCMINNVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 (VEHICLE THEFT)WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPAWNED RENTAL PROPERTYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWITHEROW, KENDALL RHEA6101 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212926Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWOODLEY, SHANA RENEE2716 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEAR



