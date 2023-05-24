Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, SHANE SHAKUR 
855 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW 
1724 GANASITA TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL 
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST

BIRT, SHAMYA U 
701 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE 
755 EAST OLD LOVELADY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

BRADLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE 
8921 SHERIDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, TCHEQUERA DATAYE 
346 TURTLE CREEK WINDER, 30680 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME

BROWN, VICTORIA ALEXANDRIA 
8471 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS

CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE 
9245 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTLE, MICHAEL THOMAS 
4116 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING

CHAPMAN, JOSHUA E 
1204 S LYERLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL 
3055 YOUNG LANE VONORE, 372173604 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CRUZ, EMMAGALY 
274 WOODY TRAIL PKWY DAYTON, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANIELS, CHARLES ALLEN 
198 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DEMPSEY, LARRY JAMES 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRAKE, CHRISTOPHER 
2709 CITICO AVE, APT V2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS 
3922 MARIGOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DUNNING, JEANETTE 
3209 PATTON RD HUNSTVILLE, 36701 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408

ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL 
305 SUNSET RD LOOKOUT MTN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FARMER, DENISE MARIE 
2504 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211923 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE 
64019 HUNTER RD.

HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE 
202 SPRING CAVE RD PIKEVILLE, 373674208 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON 
7026 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE 
342 SCRATCH ANKLE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, GARY TREMON 
160 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042506 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, ALEXIOUS QYUIANA 
310 KENNEDY CIRCLE ATHEN, 30601 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME 39140113

KERIN, CHRISTIAN ANDREW 
925 BURNT HILL RD FLINSTONE, 30723 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

LEE, KEVIN A 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT.K89 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LUNSFORD, KELLY SUZZANNE 
515 STONEYBROOK LN RINGGOLD, 307365044 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON 
1248 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MAYNOR, LAURA ANN 
340 MEADOW LARK TRL GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINNIS, MICHAEL D 
14211 BLUFFVIEW DR BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE 
3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

MOORER, QUAMIA 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PENLEY, SHANNON ANNALISA 
5225 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT. 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

PHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE 
2007 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, JAMES EDWARD 
6410 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE 
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

REESE, NATHAN JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROSS, BILLY JOE 
705 DREXEL ST NASHVILLE, 372034171 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

SCOGGINS, MATTHEW MONROE 
3612 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SKILES, ALISON LYNN 
9029 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE 
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, CONSUELA LASHON 
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

STAFFORD, PRESTON M 
9206 ALABAMA HWY IDER, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TZOC, EDILMAR V 
8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 373636967 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VALCARCEL, OLYVIA ISABELA 
2001 MCCAULEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, YOLANDA 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITE HOBBS, JADE LANEA 
228 HILL ST MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 (VEHICLE THEFT)

WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON 
833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WITHEROW, KENDALL RHEA 
6101 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212926 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WOODLEY, SHANA RENEE 
2716 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

