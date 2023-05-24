Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFORD, SHANE SHAKUR
855 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW
1724 GANASITA TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
BECKMAN, MADISON DEVO
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BEST, DEMEATRICE MIGUEL
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 144 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
BIRT, SHAMYA U
701 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE
755 EAST OLD LOVELADY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
BRADLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE
8921 SHERIDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, TCHEQUERA DATAYE
346 TURTLE CREEK WINDER, 30680
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME
BROWN, VICTORIA ALEXANDRIA
8471 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE
9245 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTLE, MICHAEL THOMAS
4116 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
CHAPMAN, JOSHUA E
1204 S LYERLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONLEY, JOSEPH DANIEL
3055 YOUNG LANE VONORE, 372173604
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CRUZ, EMMAGALY
274 WOODY TRAIL PKWY DAYTON, 37331
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DANIELS, CHARLES ALLEN
198 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DEMPSEY, LARRY JAMES
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRAKE, CHRISTOPHER
2709 CITICO AVE, APT V2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DUNNIGAN, MARQUEZ LADARRIOUS
3922 MARIGOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DUNNING, JEANETTE
3209 PATTON RD HUNSTVILLE, 36701
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II 39170408
ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
305 SUNSET RD LOOKOUT MTN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FARMER, DENISE MARIE
2504 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211923
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE
64019 HUNTER RD.
HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARDWOOD, SARA LORAINE
202 SPRING CAVE RD PIKEVILLE, 373674208
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON
7026 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE
342 SCRATCH ANKLE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, GARY TREMON
160 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042506
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, ALEXIOUS QYUIANA
310 KENNEDY CIRCLE ATHEN, 30601
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME 39140113
KERIN, CHRISTIAN ANDREW
925 BURNT HILL RD FLINSTONE, 30723
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
LEE, KEVIN A
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT.K89 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LUNSFORD, KELLY SUZZANNE
515 STONEYBROOK LN RINGGOLD, 307365044
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MAHONEY, ALVIN JAVON
1248 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MAYNOR, LAURA ANN
340 MEADOW LARK TRL GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKINNIS, MICHAEL D
14211 BLUFFVIEW DR BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
MOORER, QUAMIA
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PENLEY, SHANNON ANNALISA
5225 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT. 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
PHIPPS, GERALDINE MARIE
2007 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICKETT, JAMES EDWARD
6410 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PROCTOR, KOBY GAGE
883 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROSS, BILLY JOE
705 DREXEL ST NASHVILLE, 372034171
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SCOGGINS, MATTHEW MONROE
3612 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SKILES, ALISON LYNN
9029 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, CONSUELA LASHON
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
STAFFORD, PRESTON M
9206 ALABAMA HWY IDER, 35981
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TZOC, EDILMAR V
8935 PINEY LN OOLTEWAH, 373636967
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VALCARCEL, OLYVIA ISABELA
2001 MCCAULEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, YOLANDA
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE HOBBS, JADE LANEA
228 HILL ST MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 (VEHICLE THEFT)
WITCHER, DURELL LEBRON
833 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112028
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PAWNED RENTAL PROPERTY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WITHEROW, KENDALL RHEA
6101 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212926
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WOODLEY, SHANA RENEE
2716 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ZACHARY TREY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLACK, CHRISTIAN ALAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROCK, JEREMY E
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/17/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURKE, AUSTIN DILLAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO, GA)
|
|CLELAND, MORGAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO, GA)
|
|COTMAN, MARGO RENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOREHAND, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/14/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/14/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOLLEY, MATTHEW CHAD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/29/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|ROBERSON, ADAM MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTSON, JONATHAN CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBLES, OMAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/08/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, MELINDA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/27/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
- ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME 39140113
- EVADING ARREST 39160603
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 39130102
- RECKLESS DRIVING 55100205
|
|WARE, JAMES THEON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/31/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WATERS, JESSE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|