A couple on Scruggs Street told police that two men burst into their home early Wednesday morning.



Chattanooga Police responded to the call of a home invasion robbery at 4:10 a.m.at the 100 block of Scruggs, which is off East Third Street near McDonald's.

Po lice were met by a male and female victim. The man had injuries consistent with an assault, but refused treatment. The woman appeared to be unharmed.

Police were advised that two male suspects kicked their door open and demanded valuables from the victims. During the robbery the male victim was assaulted.