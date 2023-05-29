Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, May 29, 2023
Latest Headlines
Person Arrested For Misuse Of 911 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For May 22-28
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Police Blotter: Man Says People Move His Things Around, Take Clothes & Medicines; Suspicious Man In Car Is Just Eating His Lunch
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Moc Golfers End Season Tied For 23rd At NCAA Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/28/2023
Person Arrested For Misuse Of 911 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/29/2023

Police were dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of University Drive after the caller advised 911 operators that they were born of God and Satan. Officers made contact with the resident and ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For May 22-28
  • 5/29/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 22-28: REED LONNIE DALE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER DEAL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING WHATLEY THOMAS ROOSEVELT B/M 59 MISD OFFICER MAROON PUBLIC DRUNK, FTA ... more

Police Blotter: Man Says People Move His Things Around, Take Clothes & Medicines; Suspicious Man In Car Is Just Eating His Lunch
  • 5/29/2023

A man on E. 49th Street told police he believes people are coming into his home and moving items around and taking them. He said that he left his living room and when he returned, his TV remote ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/28/2023
Man's 4th DUI Proves Deadly In Sale Creek Wreck
  • 5/27/2023
Police Blotter: Tiffany Is Phone Theft Suspect; Man With Large Knife Isn’t Breaking The Law
  • 5/27/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
Chattanooga's Crime Problem Is NOT "Gun Violence" - And Response
  • 5/27/2023
Congratulations, Democrats
  • 5/28/2023
Guns Don't Kill People
  • 5/28/2023
TIF Questions - And Response
  • 5/27/2023
Hayes Brown, Bob Royak Claim Titles In Lupton Memorial Tournament
  • 5/28/2023
CFC Blanks Maryland, 1-0
  • 5/28/2023
Moc Golfers End Season Tied For 23rd At NCAA Championships
  • 5/28/2023
Lee's Ritter Wins 1500-Meter At Division II National Championships
  • 5/28/2023
Colton Leindecker Wins UCRA / Buckshot in Alabama
  • 5/28/2023
Life With Ferris: Love Lives On Through Locks Of Love
  • 5/29/2023
John Shearer: Exploring And Searching For Greenways, Part 41 – Discovering The Chattanooga Creek Watershed
  • 5/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Kick The Can
  • 5/29/2023
Colby McLemore Speaks At Photographic Society Of Chattanooga June 15
  • 5/27/2023
Chattanooga Community Activists Receive President's Lifetime Achievement Service Award
  • 5/27/2023
Chattanooga Youth Symphony Hosts Auditions
  • 5/26/2023
Rachel Baiman Plays At Woodshop Listening Room June 9
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
  • 5/26/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/25/2023
Nokian Tyres, Rhea Heritage Foundation Announce 2023 Summer Nights Lineup
  • 5/25/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
Chattanooga's Crime Problem Is NOT "Gun Violence" - And Response
  • 5/27/2023
Congratulations, Democrats
  • 5/28/2023
Dining
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Business
2023 Leadership Chattanooga Class Graduates
  • 5/26/2023
Dalton Fire Department Warns Of Business Posing As Fire Department Partner
  • 5/26/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Cap On TennCare’s Reimbursements To Contracting Physicians
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Aslan Closes On $23 Million In Equity Funding For New Developments, Welcomes New Team Members
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 18-24
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
5th Annual Chattanooga Fab Institute Is June 7
  • 5/26/2023
Downtown Chattanooga Adventure Trek Team Scavenger Hunt Set For June 10
  • 5/26/2023
GPS To Bring Active Shooter Response Training To Chattanooga
  • 5/25/2023
Living Well
The Health Department Announces Safety Tips Ahead Of The Summer Season
  • 5/26/2023
CHI Memorial Nationally Recognized Again With An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
  • 5/26/2023
East Ridge 1st Responders Recognized For Heroic Lifesaving Efforts By Erlanger Health System
  • 5/25/2023
Memories
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
  • 5/25/2023
Charleston Recreation Board Hosts First Annual Founder’s Day Event June 10
  • 5/24/2023
Books In Historic Chattanooga Photo Series Still Available
  • 5/22/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Thirty Hellbenders Into The Wild
  • 5/23/2023
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
  • 5/21/2023
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day On The Scenic Bluff Trail On Lookout Mountain On June 3
  • 5/19/2023
Travel
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance Releases State Route Maps To Encourage Drivers To "Take A Drive" On Secondary Roads And Highways
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
  • 5/29/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
  • 5/24/2023
Obituaries
Vannie Johnson
  • 5/28/2023
Charles Richard Haun
  • 5/28/2023
Robert H. Martin
  • 5/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Price, Rodger Dale (Spring City)
  • 5/29/2023
Benton, Katrina L. (Spring City)
  • 5/29/2023
Stiles, Robert Lloyd "Bob," Sr. (Cleveland)
  • 5/29/2023