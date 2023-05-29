Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Police were dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of University Drive after the caller advised 911 operators that they were born of God and Satan. Officers made contact with the resident and ... more
Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 22-28:
REED LONNIE DALE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER DEAL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING
WHATLEY THOMAS ROOSEVELT B/M 59 MISD OFFICER MAROON PUBLIC DRUNK, FTA ... more
A man on E. 49th Street told police he believes people are coming into his home and moving items around and taking them. He said that he left his living room and when he returned, his TV remote ... more