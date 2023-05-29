Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Says People Move His Things Around, Take Clothes & Medicines; Suspicious Man In Car Is Just Eating His Lunch

  • Monday, May 29, 2023

A man on E. 49th Street told police he believes people are coming into his home and moving items around and taking them. He said that he left his living room and when he returned, his TV remote had been moved. He also believes that medicine he had was moved or taken, along with some of his clothes. He wanted a report to document these occurrences and wants the people who are doing this to him to know that he is tired and wants to be left alone. The man has also changed the locks to his residence and does not know how they can be accessing his residence. Police spoke with his adjacent neighbors, who said the man keeps to himself and drinks a lot. No neighbors said that they have any issues with him.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a small fire in a vacant lot at 2700 Broad St. The black nylon covering of a fence was on fire and was quickly extinguished by police.

* * *

A man was reported lying in the roadway at S. Lyerly Street/ E. 17th Street, without a shirt on. The man also had a head injury and scraped up elbows. He was visibly intoxicated, stumbling and slurring his words and acting erratic. Police placed the man in handcuffs while EMS checked him out. The man's wife was also en route to the location. EMS said it was just a superficial injury and he did
not need to go to the hospital if he did not want to go. The man refused treatment. Upon the man's wife's arrival, he was taken out of handcuffs and released to his wife.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police that a black Ford Mustang had been stolen from her residence. She said the Mustang had a convertible top, but she did not have any other vehicle information. She told police the vehicle was last seen around 3 p.m. Police spoke to surrounding neighbors and they said that they have never seen a mustang parked at her residence. Police also observed camera footage from around the time of the theft and no mustang is seen on camera, or any suspicious activity.

* * *

A man told police he was sitting at the bus stop at 973 Market St. when a man, later identified, stole the pack of cigarettes from his front shirt pocket. Police spoke with the identified man, who denied stealing anything and allowed police to search his person. The man pointed out a woman to police who he said was with the man he accused, and was a witness to when this occurred. The woman said that what the victim claimed did not happen. Without any supportive evidence, there is no reason to believe at this time that the accused man stole the cigarettes.

* * *

A man told police he arrived at the Cube Smart, 824 E. 12th St., and observed the front door to be open. Officers cleared the building with nothing located inside.

* * *

A man on Helena Drive told police he was having a disorder with his roommate. He said he wanted The roommate out of his house because their relationship didn't seem to be working out. Police spoke with the roommate, who agreed that things didn't seem to be working out. He complained that the man only ever wanted him gone late at night. Both agreed that the man owned the house, and no formal or informal lease agreement was in place, as the roommate did not contribute financially
to the household. The roommate agreed to leave the residence, and the man agreed to leave his belongings alone and let him return at a later time to reclaim them.

* * *

A woman on Rae Trail told police she believes unknown people were able to access her electronic devices after she had visited a phone app. She is concerned that these people may use her information to impersonate her and commit criminal acts. The woman did not report that she was a victim of a crime yet.

* * *

Officers responded to a disorder at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., between a man and woman. Police found the couple engaged in a verbal disorder. The disorder took place when the man intervened when he felt the woman was being talked to rudely by her boss, who is also the owner of the Motel 6. Both of them calmed down and were able to go about the rest of their day without any further issues. Both of their information was checked and no warrants came back.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported sitting inside of a Chevrolet Impala at 511 Manufacturers Road. Police spoke with the man and identified him. The man said he works for ASTEC and had parked at this location to eat his lunch.

Latest Headlines
Person Arrested For Misuse Of 911 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For May 22-28
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Police Blotter: Man Says People Move His Things Around, Take Clothes & Medicines; Suspicious Man In Car Is Just Eating His Lunch
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/29/2023
Moc Golfers End Season Tied For 23rd At NCAA Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/28/2023
Breaking News
Person Arrested For Misuse Of 911 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/29/2023

Police were dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of University Drive after the caller advised 911 operators that they were born of God and Satan. Officers made contact with the resident and ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For May 22-28
  • 5/29/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 22-28: REED LONNIE DALE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER DEAL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING WHATLEY THOMAS ROOSEVELT B/M 59 MISD OFFICER MAROON PUBLIC DRUNK, FTA ... more

Police Blotter: Man Says People Move His Things Around, Take Clothes & Medicines; Suspicious Man In Car Is Just Eating His Lunch
  • 5/29/2023

A man on E. 49th Street told police he believes people are coming into his home and moving items around and taking them. He said that he left his living room and when he returned, his TV remote ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/28/2023
Man's 4th DUI Proves Deadly In Sale Creek Wreck
Man's 4th DUI Proves Deadly In Sale Creek Wreck
  • 5/27/2023
Police Blotter: Tiffany Is Phone Theft Suspect; Man With Large Knife Isn’t Breaking The Law
  • 5/27/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
Chattanooga's Crime Problem Is NOT "Gun Violence" - And Response
  • 5/27/2023
Congratulations, Democrats
  • 5/28/2023
Guns Don't Kill People
  • 5/28/2023
TIF Questions - And Response
  • 5/27/2023
Sports
Hayes Brown, Bob Royak Claim Titles In Lupton Memorial Tournament
  • 5/28/2023
CFC Blanks Maryland, 1-0
CFC Blanks Maryland, 1-0
  • 5/28/2023
Moc Golfers End Season Tied For 23rd At NCAA Championships
  • 5/28/2023
Lee's Ritter Wins 1500-Meter At Division II National Championships
  • 5/28/2023
Colton Leindecker Wins UCRA / Buckshot in Alabama
Colton Leindecker Wins UCRA / Buckshot in Alabama
  • 5/28/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Love Lives On Through Locks Of Love
Life With Ferris: Love Lives On Through Locks Of Love
  • 5/29/2023
John Shearer: Exploring And Searching For Greenways, Part 41 – Discovering The Chattanooga Creek Watershed
  • 5/26/2023
Jerry Summers: Kick The Can
Jerry Summers: Kick The Can
  • 5/29/2023
Colby McLemore Speaks At Photographic Society Of Chattanooga June 15
  • 5/27/2023
Chattanooga Community Activists Receive President's Lifetime Achievement Service Award
  • 5/27/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Youth Symphony Hosts Auditions
  • 5/26/2023
Rachel Baiman Plays At Woodshop Listening Room June 9
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
  • 5/26/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/25/2023
Nokian Tyres, Rhea Heritage Foundation Announce 2023 Summer Nights Lineup
Nokian Tyres, Rhea Heritage Foundation Announce 2023 Summer Nights Lineup
  • 5/25/2023
Opinion
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
Chattanooga's Crime Problem Is NOT "Gun Violence" - And Response
  • 5/27/2023
Congratulations, Democrats
  • 5/28/2023
Dining
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Business
2023 Leadership Chattanooga Class Graduates
  • 5/26/2023
Dalton Fire Department Warns Of Business Posing As Fire Department Partner
  • 5/26/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Cap On TennCare’s Reimbursements To Contracting Physicians
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Aslan Closes On $23 Million In Equity Funding For New Developments, Welcomes New Team Members
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 18-24
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
5th Annual Chattanooga Fab Institute Is June 7
  • 5/26/2023
Downtown Chattanooga Adventure Trek Team Scavenger Hunt Set For June 10
  • 5/26/2023
GPS To Bring Active Shooter Response Training To Chattanooga
  • 5/25/2023
Living Well
The Health Department Announces Safety Tips Ahead Of The Summer Season
  • 5/26/2023
CHI Memorial Nationally Recognized Again With An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
  • 5/26/2023
East Ridge 1st Responders Recognized For Heroic Lifesaving Efforts By Erlanger Health System
  • 5/25/2023
Memories
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
  • 5/25/2023
Charleston Recreation Board Hosts First Annual Founder’s Day Event June 10
  • 5/24/2023
Books In Historic Chattanooga Photo Series Still Available
  • 5/22/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Thirty Hellbenders Into The Wild
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Thirty Hellbenders Into The Wild
  • 5/23/2023
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
  • 5/21/2023
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day On The Scenic Bluff Trail On Lookout Mountain On June 3
  • 5/19/2023
Travel
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance Releases State Route Maps To Encourage Drivers To "Take A Drive" On Secondary Roads And Highways
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
  • 5/29/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
  • 5/24/2023
Obituaries
Vannie Johnson
Vannie Johnson
  • 5/28/2023
Charles Richard Haun
Charles Richard Haun
  • 5/28/2023
Robert H. Martin
Robert H. Martin
  • 5/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Price, Rodger Dale (Spring City)
  • 5/29/2023
Benton, Katrina L. (Spring City)
Benton, Katrina L. (Spring City)
  • 5/29/2023
Stiles, Robert Lloyd "Bob," Sr. (Cleveland)
  • 5/29/2023