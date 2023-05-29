Police Blotter: Man Says People Move His Things Around, Take Clothes & Medicines; Suspicious Man In Car Is Just Eating His Lunch

A man on E. 49th Street told police he believes people are coming into his home and moving items around and taking them. He said that he left his living room and when he returned, his TV remote had been moved. He also believes that medicine he had was moved or taken, along with some of his clothes. He wanted a report to document these occurrences and wants the people who are doing this to him to know that he is tired and wants to be left alone. The man has also changed the locks to his residence and does not know how they can be accessing his residence. Police spoke with his adjacent neighbors, who said the man keeps to himself and drinks a lot. No neighbors said that they have any issues with him.



* * *

While on patrol, police observed a small fire in a vacant lot at 2700 Broad St. The black nylon covering of a fence was on fire and was quickly extinguished by police.

* * *

A man was reported lying in the roadway at S. Lyerly Street/ E. 17th Street, without a shirt on. The man also had a head injury and scraped up elbows. He was visibly intoxicated, stumbling and slurring his words and acting erratic. Police placed the man in handcuffs while EMS checked him out. The man's wife was also en route to the location. EMS said it was just a superficial injury and he did

not need to go to the hospital if he did not want to go. The man refused treatment. Upon the man's wife's arrival, he was taken out of handcuffs and released to his wife.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street told police that a black Ford Mustang had been stolen from her residence. She said the Mustang had a convertible top, but she did not have any other vehicle information. She told police the vehicle was last seen around 3 p.m. Police spoke to surrounding neighbors and they said that they have never seen a mustang parked at her residence. Police also observed camera footage from around the time of the theft and no mustang is seen on camera, or any suspicious activity.

* * *

A man told police he was sitting at the bus stop at 973 Market St. when a man, later identified, stole the pack of cigarettes from his front shirt pocket. Police spoke with the identified man, who denied stealing anything and allowed police to search his person. The man pointed out a woman to police who he said was with the man he accused, and was a witness to when this occurred. The woman said that what the victim claimed did not happen. Without any supportive evidence, there is no reason to believe at this time that the accused man stole the cigarettes.

* * *

A man told police he arrived at the Cube Smart, 824 E. 12th St., and observed the front door to be open. Officers cleared the building with nothing located inside.

* * *



A man on Helena Drive told police he was having a disorder with his roommate. He said he wanted The roommate out of his house because their relationship didn't seem to be working out. Police spoke with the roommate, who agreed that things didn't seem to be working out. He complained that the man only ever wanted him gone late at night. Both agreed that the man owned the house, and no formal or informal lease agreement was in place, as the roommate did not contribute financially

to the household. The roommate agreed to leave the residence, and the man agreed to leave his belongings alone and let him return at a later time to reclaim them.

* * *

A woman on Rae Trail told police she believes unknown people were able to access her electronic devices after she had visited a phone app. She is concerned that these people may use her information to impersonate her and commit criminal acts. The woman did not report that she was a victim of a crime yet.

* * *

Officers responded to a disorder at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., between a man and woman. Police found the couple engaged in a verbal disorder. The disorder took place when the man intervened when he felt the woman was being talked to rudely by her boss, who is also the owner of the Motel 6. Both of them calmed down and were able to go about the rest of their day without any further issues. Both of their information was checked and no warrants came back.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported sitting inside of a Chevrolet Impala at 511 Manufacturers Road. Police spoke with the man and identified him. The man said he works for ASTEC and had parked at this location to eat his lunch.