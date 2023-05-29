Latest Headlines

  Monday, May 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

BARNES, HOPE D 
4512 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BECK, SEQUOIAH RANE 
1707 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL 
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRYANT, HEATHER L 
14146 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURNETTE, TAYLOR DANIELLE 
203 LANCASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT 
1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (MULTIPLE OFFENSE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C 
947 LINDSAY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CORNELIUS, JARRELL MICHA 
7200 EMPOWERING WAY KNOXVILLE, 37923 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DICKERSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE AUSSNER 
10266 LOMA CITA LN. COLLEGEDALE, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA 
3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS 
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FABRY, JACOB 
4516 W RAVEN WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

FRANKLIN, JEFFREY E 
1256 WEST FAIRFAX DRIVE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER(IN TRANSIT TO NASHVILLE)

FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE 
64019 HUNTER RD. HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD 
120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENSLEY, JUSTIN PRICE 
4511 DAYTON BLVD. APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR 
7831 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

KELLEY, INFINITI 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEWIS, JONAH D 
2697 CHIMNEY LAKE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO 
812 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL 
3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIZE, LENA K 
8509 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NAKDIMEN, GABRIEL LAINE 
106 MAIN ST. MADISON, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS 
1520 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN 
535 PINETOP COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

OTT, RYAN LEE 
27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PAYNE, KWAMAINE TARRANDELL 
1608 WILLSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POWERS, BOBBY RAY 
216 HATMAKER HOLLOW LN JELLICO, 37729 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PROUTY, VIRGINIA ELLEN 
303 W 36 TH ST SAVANNAH, 31401 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RADICS, SHANNAN LEE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED RAPE
SEXUAL BATTERY

RINGER, JORDAN BLAIR 
5811 RINGER TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAWYER, JARVIS CORNLIUS 
2412 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SELTZER, JODI LAURIE 
402 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113249 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON 
259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE 
3400 JENKINS RD APT A 34 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT 
223 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA 
4304 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101751 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

THOMPSON, STEPHANIE MICHELLE 
120 WOLFE ST APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD ENDAGERMENT

VILLALOBOS, MICHAEL A 
319 BROWN AVE,NW APT. A CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

WALLIN, BILLY W 
391 BARTLEY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

Here are the mug shots:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
BECK, SEQUOIAH RANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/26/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRYANT, HEATHER L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURNETTE, TAYLOR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CARRYING OR POSSESING WEAPO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, JEFFREY E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • OTHER(IN TRANSIT TO NASHVILLE)
KELLEY, INFINITI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEWIS, JONAH D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NAKDIMEN, GABRIEL LAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OTT, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POWERS, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/28/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RINGER, JORDAN BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAWYER, JARVIS CORNLIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SELTZER, JODI LAURIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THOMPSON, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD ENDAGERMENT
VILLALOBOS, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
WALLIN, BILLY W
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/29/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT



