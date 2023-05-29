Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
BARNES, HOPE D
4512 DUMAC RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BECK, SEQUOIAH RANE
1707 S KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRYANT, HEATHER L
14146 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURNETTE, TAYLOR DANIELLE
203 LANCASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (MULTIPLE OFFENSE)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C
947 LINDSAY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CORNELIUS, JARRELL MICHA
7200 EMPOWERING WAY KNOXVILLE, 37923
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DICKERSON, CHRISTOPHER LEE AUSSNER
10266 LOMA CITA LN. COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
3814 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FABRY, JACOB
4516 W RAVEN WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
FRANKLIN, JEFFREY E
1256 WEST FAIRFAX DRIVE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER(IN TRANSIT TO NASHVILLE)
FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE
64019 HUNTER RD. HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD
120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENSLEY, JUSTIN PRICE
4511 DAYTON BLVD. APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR
7831 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
KELLEY, INFINITI
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEWIS, JONAH D
2697 CHIMNEY LAKE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO
812 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL
3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIZE, LENA K
8509 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NAKDIMEN, GABRIEL LAINE
106 MAIN ST. MADISON, 37115
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS
1520 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN
535 PINETOP COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OTT, RYAN LEE
27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PAYNE, KWAMAINE TARRANDELL
1608 WILLSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POWERS, BOBBY RAY
216 HATMAKER HOLLOW LN JELLICO, 37729
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PROUTY, VIRGINIA ELLEN
303 W 36 TH ST SAVANNAH, 31401
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RADICS, SHANNAN LEE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED RAPE
SEXUAL BATTERY
RINGER, JORDAN BLAIR
5811 RINGER TRAIL MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAWYER, JARVIS CORNLIUS
2412 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SELTZER, JODI LAURIE
402 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113249
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
SHROPSHIRE, HARRISON LEE
3400 JENKINS RD APT A 34 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT
223 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101358
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
4304 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101751
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THOMPSON, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
120 WOLFE ST APT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD ENDAGERMENT
VILLALOBOS, MICHAEL A
319 BROWN AVE,NW APT. A CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
WALLIN, BILLY W
391 BARTLEY LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/06/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
|
|BECK, SEQUOIAH RANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/26/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BLOCKER, ANTONIO LAMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BRYANT, HEATHER L
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BURNETTE, TAYLOR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CARRYING OR POSSESING WEAPO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
|
|CASTILLO-HUERTA, JUAN C
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DOUGLAS, KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRANKLIN, JEFFREY E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- OTHER(IN TRANSIT TO NASHVILLE)
|
|KELLEY, INFINITI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, JONAH D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NAKDIMEN, GABRIEL LAINE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|NEWSOME, IVAN DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|OTT, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|POWERS, BOBBY RAY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/28/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RINGER, JORDAN BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SAWYER, JARVIS CORNLIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SELTZER, JODI LAURIE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, AKEEM LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MDMA)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICES
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|THOMPSON, STEPHANIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD ENDAGERMENT
|
|VILLALOBOS, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
|
|WALLIN, BILLY W
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/29/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2023
Charge(s):
|