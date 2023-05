Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 22-28:

REED LONNIE DALE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER DEAL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

WHATLEY THOMAS ROOSEVELT B/M 59 MISD OFFICER MAROON PUBLIC DRUNK, FTA

RAY CEDRIC LEBRON B/M 39 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION

LONGOBARDI ROBIN CHRISTINE W/F 58 -- -- HOLD FOR COURT

EDWARDS CHARLES ALAN W/M 65 -- OFFICER MARTIN RETURN FROM COURT

WHITMOYER VANESSA TAYLOR W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

SKYLES ASHLEY SHAY W/F 35 -- OFFICER RUSS RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

MITCHELL ROBBIE LEE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER COKER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

BRIDGE TONYA ANN W/F -- -- OFFICER MARTIN RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

VOILES HARLEY DEWAYNE W/M 54 MISD OFFICER REECE PROBATION VIOLATION, DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WESTBROOK TRAVIS WAYNE W/M 52 -- OFFICER BARKLEY HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

SCOTT DEVIN BLAKE W/M 38 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO DUI COMBO, SPEEDING

LOLLIS ODARRIUS ANTWON B/M 18 FELONY OFFICER CARTER PEEPING TOM

SMITH JR. HUBERT DANIEL W/M 63 -- SELF SANCTION

JOHNSON REBECCA LEE W/F 43 -- SELF SANCTION

SMITH JERMAIN SHAREEK B/M 49 -- COURT SANCTION

PAYNE KYLE EDWIN W/M 21 FELONY OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

CHAFFIN HEATHER NICOLE W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS FORGERY 2ND DEGREE

SALVADOR DOUGLAS EDWARD W/M 63 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

DODD ERIC CORDELL B/M 23 -- OFFICER FOSTER RETURN FROM COURT

COLLIER JOHNTAE KAVON B/M 23 -- OFFICER FOSTER RETURN FROM COURT

REYNOLDS NATALIE KAY W/F 32 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY PUBLIC DRUNK

PARCELL KALEB HALE W/M 24 MISD OFFICER PARRISH CRIMINAL TRESSPASS- BUSSINESS

MURILLO HAROLD ELIEZER-BERMUDEZ H/M 19 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO SEATBELT

REED LONNIE DALE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER CARTER DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCDONALD WENDALL LAMAR W/M 52 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE CRIMINAL TRESPASS- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

TATE SIDNEY RHIANNAN W/F 24 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, RUNNING RED LIGHT, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

DILLINGHAM SUMMER MARIE W/F 32 FEL OFFICER CARTER DUI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF METH AND FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DEARING JOHNNY JOSEPH W/M 51 FEL OFFICER CARTER POSSESSION OF METH

PEREZ MEJIA-SAQUEO ANANEAS H/M 19 MISD OFFICER BROWN DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

FLEETWOOD ROBERT JUNIOR B/M 61 FEL OFFICER RAILEY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF COCAINE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, PROBATION VIOLATION

MILLSAPS MONICA LYNN W/F 50 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BOWMAN ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 36 MISD OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR

KELLEY STEWART ARRA W/M 48 CAREATHERS HOLD FOR COURT

TURNER ERIK KEITH W/M 44 FEL DTF MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

SLOCUM MONTEL DEWON B/M 35 FEL DTF PROBATION VIOLATION

PRINCE SHAWN MARTIN W/M 36 MISD GSP CAAPEHART DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, OPERATOR AND PASSENGERS MUST WEAR HELMET AND FTA (M)

LOFTIN DOUGLAS SHAWN W/M 44 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

ROBERTSON JONATHAN CRAIG W/M 51 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE W/M 14 FEL HINCH AGG ASSAULT

BROWN LAMONICA JAMELLA B/M 32 MISD SIMPSON BATTERY FVA

ADAM JERREL CHRISTOPHER W/M 34 RIGGS

YOUNG JESSE ALLAN W/M 54 FEL OFFICER HENERY THEFT BY TAKING

WALLACE JAMISON LARAY W/M 38 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON CRIMINAL TRESSPASS/OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING LAW ENFORCEMENT

HUMPHREY KARISA MATTA W/F 30 FEL OFFICER CARETHERS BENCH WARRANT FTA

LADNER JOSHUA ALLAN W/M, 27 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

HARDIN MATTHEW DAVID W/M 30 FEL OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

BROCK MELISSA ANN W/F 47 FEL OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METH

PERRY RICO AUNTUAN B/M 52 FEL OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

CRUMP DAVID SHANE W/M 44 FEL OFFICER COKER POESSION OF METH

PYROR THOMAS SCOTT W/M 51 FEL MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

ROSSER RUSTY DAVID W/M 38 FEL MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

ROSSER SHANNON LANE W/F 39 FEL MILLER/MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH

LINDER WILACIA MONAY B/F FERGUSION HOLD FOR FULTON CO

CARROLL SHELLY MARIE W/F 54 OFFICER FOUTZ DUI, HEADLIGHTS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, CROSSING GUARDLINES, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER.

MEETZE DEVIN EDWARD W/M 40 MISD OFFICER FERGUSION DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

HENDRIX SHANA NICOLE W/F 28 FEL OFFICER FERGUSION PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

BENN SCOTT TERILL B/M 31 MISD OFFICER DEAL ROSSVILLE BENCH WARRANT

HINES DESIREE HARLEY W/F 28 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON BATTERY, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE

OBRYANT JOSH GARRISON W/M 46 MISD OFFICER WORLEY SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 29 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

BEST DEMEATRICE MIGUEL B/M 29 FELONY OFFICER THOMAS TERRORISTIC THREATS

WHITEMIRE ADAM JAY W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION

REED JR LONNIE DALE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER GALYON LOITERING AND PROWLING

LIVERCHUK DANIEL STANISLAV W/M 26 MISD OFFICER BALLARD DUI, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, SPEEDING

CLARK CASSANDRA RECHELL B/F 55 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, RECKLESS DRIVING

TURNER ALLEN EUGENE W/M 59 FELONY SELF AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION

MORGAN JOSEPH DENNIS W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION

JOYNER FRANCIS EILEEN W/F 35 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PROBATION VIOLATION

DUNN TABITHA LASHAE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GALVEZ ANGELA ADDRIANNA H/F 17 MISD OFFICER THOMASON POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

NEWBY MADDOX PIERCE W/M 18 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz., RECKLESS DRIVING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

STEELE MICHAEL CHANDLER W/M 20 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, DEFECTIVE TIRE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO COUNTY DECAL ON LICENSE PLATE, NO HEADLIGHT

MCCONNEL STANFORD NMN B/M 50 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI- COMBO, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

JACKSON DANIEL WILLIAM W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, POSS. SCHEDULE IV, PUI, TERRORISTIC THREATS (F) x2, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE W/ DRUGS, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BERRIOS WANDA DALILAH W/F 27 MISD OFFICER GALYON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, CRACKED WINDSHIELD

YEPEZ-MARTINEZ PASCOAL ------- W/M 41 MISD OFFICER CARTER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

TAYLOR- MITCHELL FRANCES ELIZABETH W/F 42 MISD OFFICER CARTER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

SCOTT SARAH JANE W/F 22 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

MCCFOSKEY TIERESE TORELLE B/M 20 MISD OFFICER VAN DYKE DUI ALCOHOL- UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

DAWKINS CANDACE NICOLE W/F 22 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, EXPIRED REGISTRATION

HALL LONNIE WILLIAM W/M 42 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS FAILURE TO APPEAR BENCH WARRANT, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS- FAMILY VIOLENCE

HERNANDEZ BALTAZAR ----- W/M 25 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ALLRED JAMES WILLIAM W/M 57 FELONY HOLDER DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, NO INSURANCE, PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

PITTMAN JONATHAN DAVID W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER MAROON VIOLATION OF PROBATION

JACOB JOSEPH ROBERT W/M 45 MISD OFFICER BREWER DUI- ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO INSURANCE

COC DIEGO SEL W/M 28 MISD OFFICER GSP DUI- ALCOHOL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO LICENSE