Ironman Participant Who Fell And Hit His Head During Race Dies; Wreck Was In Walker County

  • Monday, May 29, 2023
Marshall Martin
A participant in last week's Chattanooga Ironman who fell during the race has died.

His family said on a CaringBridge post that Marshall Martin had hit his head in the fall.

Mr. Martin, 58, was from North Georgia but was living in the Nashville area. He was the younger brother of Stump Martin, who was a local sports personality, parks director and youth coach.

The wreck was in the Walker County, Ga., section of the bicycle race. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said the accident occurred in the area of Georgia Highway 2 and Georgia Highway 193 at about 9:15 a.m. He was transported emergency by EMS.

The family earlier said, "On May 21 Marshall sustained a head injury while racing in the Chattanooga Half Ironman. Marshall has been an avid triathlete for 30+ years and lives his life through moving and empowering others to do the same. Marshall is a loving husband, father, brother, friend, teammate, and leader. Within every aspect of his life he shows enthusiasm, passion, and a work ethic unlike any other. Marshall is the strongest and most stubborn man we all know and together we are all."

In a Memorial Day post, the family said, "Marshall has finished his last race and crossed that final Ironman finish line. He received his final finisher medal with his entrance into Heaven! This was his best race by far and he definitely saved the best for last!

"In true Marshall fashion he decided he wanted to make Memorial Day a day for us all to celebrate him! So today as you have dinner/ drinks with friends or family, think of Marshall! We continue to ask for prayers and support to get through the end of this journey!

"We meet with the Church tomorrow and will update on here with all of the Visitation and Service details!

"Cheers to our Forever Ironman! ??

"Erin and Sarah-Catherine"

