Olive Street Attic Fire Displaces 2 Adults, Child

Chattanooga firefighters tackled a fire on Memorial Day at a house on Olive Street.

At 8:30 p.m., Red Shift companies were called to a residence in the 1700 block. Smoke was coming from the eaves and flames were spotted at the back of the home.

All of the residents were out of the structure upon CFD’s arrival. Firefighters made a quick attack and knockdown on the fire in the attic, getting it under control by 8:53 p.m. Then they did reassessments to make sure they got to the seat of the fire and extinguished all hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The American Red Cross will be assisting two adults and one child displaced by the fire.

Engine 4, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Quint 10, Squad 1, Squad 13, Battalion 1, and Battalion 3 responded, along with CPD, EPB and HCEMS.