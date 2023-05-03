Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUTRY, HALLIE J

1408 TIMBERCREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALL, TRAVIS LEON

3542 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BANKSTON, KEVIN DAVID

2704 ELM DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK

1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (LICENSE PLATE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE

569 WEST ALLEY DRIVE OATRIDGE, 37830

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CARTER, COREY LESEAN

510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHEAVES, EMMA MARISSA

4319 DUVAL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD

6612 WACOND POINT ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COPE, DIAMOND DIXIE

5009 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CURTIS, LONNIE JAMES

3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT

5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL

3620 B GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ETTER, GREGORY ALAN

31025 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



FARRIS, LOGAN KYLE

1369 OVERHEAD BRIDGERD N CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILBERT, SHAKEYRA R

7116 GLENFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



GONZALEZ, PEDRO GALINDO

6519 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HAITH, ANAYA

2536 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY

137 BERNARD CI APT 1 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054619

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN

10718 WORLEY RD SODDY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURING)



HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR

8203 CICERO TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211306

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HICKS, MAKETTA MAQUELL

2636 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HINES, KAREN L

536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWARD, CHARMIN MARIE

7419 PAMELA DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND

7419 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE

504 WANDO DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JACKSON, ALAN J

9126 N HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161309

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



JONES, ANDREW LEE

SALVATION ARMY MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KELLEY, TIMOTHY WADE

1590 COUNTY ROAD 92 HIGDON, 35979

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN

333 GLENN WADE DR ROSSVILLE, 307411174

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF FIREARM COM FEL



KOON, ROMEL ROLAND

3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LEE, ARVIE BELL

609 SNOW ST APT B303 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS

3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID

124 BLYTHEFERRY LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCMICHEN, JORDAN ALEXANDER

61 TRIXIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSSESSION RESALE FENTANYL

FELONY POSSESSION RESALE HEROIN

SIMPLE POSSESSION

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE

1112 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



MONTALVO, RUBEN M

900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PERKINS, JORDAN

7631 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



PIPKINS, STACY L

2547 LISMORE DR MURFREESBORO, 37127

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



RANSOM, BRANDI SHARI

807 SOUTH SIGNAL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS

2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798838

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN

6853 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN

10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH

522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



SWAFFORD, MARY FRANCES

6204 UVOYN LAN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



THOMAS, JESSICA CHRISTINA

7929 BOSTON HIXSON, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



WILSON, JERELLE LALKEITH

4822 MCDONALD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY



WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL

57 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083044

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



YOUNG, JULIAN DALE

8333 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

