Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AUTRY, HALLIE J
1408 TIMBERCREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALL, TRAVIS LEON
3542 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BANKSTON, KEVIN DAVID
2704 ELM DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK
1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (LICENSE PLATE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE
569 WEST ALLEY DRIVE OATRIDGE, 37830
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CARTER, COREY LESEAN
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHEAVES, EMMA MARISSA
4319 DUVAL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
6612 WACOND POINT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COPE, DIAMOND DIXIE
5009 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CURTIS, LONNIE JAMES
3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL
3620 B GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ETTER, GREGORY ALAN
31025 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FARRIS, LOGAN KYLE
1369 OVERHEAD BRIDGERD N CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILBERT, SHAKEYRA R
7116 GLENFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
GONZALEZ, PEDRO GALINDO
6519 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAITH, ANAYA
2536 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY
137 BERNARD CI APT 1 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054619
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURING)
HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR
8203 CICERO TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211306
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKS, MAKETTA MAQUELL
2636 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HINES, KAREN L
536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOWARD, CHARMIN MARIE
7419 PAMELA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND
7419 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE
504 WANDO DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JACKSON, ALAN J
9126 N HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161309
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
JONES, ANDREW LEE
SALVATION ARMY MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KELLEY, TIMOTHY WADE
1590 COUNTY ROAD 92 HIGDON, 35979
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN
333 GLENN WADE DR ROSSVILLE, 307411174
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FIREARM COM FEL
KOON, ROMEL ROLAND
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEE, ARVIE BELL
609 SNOW ST APT B303 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS
3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID
124 BLYTHEFERRY LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCMICHEN, JORDAN ALEXANDER
61 TRIXIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION RESALE FENTANYL
FELONY POSSESSION RESALE HEROIN
SIMPLE POSSESSION
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE
1112 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
MONTALVO, RUBEN M
900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PERKINS, JORDAN
7631 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
PIPKINS, STACY L
2547 LISMORE DR MURFREESBORO, 37127
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
RANSOM, BRANDI SHARI
807 SOUTH SIGNAL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS
2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798838
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN
6853 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH
522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SWAFFORD, MARY FRANCES
6204 UVOYN LAN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
THOMAS, JESSICA CHRISTINA
7929 BOSTON HIXSON, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILSON, JERELLE LALKEITH
4822 MCDONALD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY
WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL
57 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083044
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
YOUNG, JULIAN DALE
8333 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
