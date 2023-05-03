Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUTRY, HALLIE J 
1408 TIMBERCREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALL, TRAVIS LEON 
3542 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BANKSTON, KEVIN DAVID 
2704 ELM DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK 
1701 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (FIREARM)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (LICENSE PLATE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE 
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE 
569 WEST ALLEY DRIVE OATRIDGE, 37830 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CARTER, COREY LESEAN 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHEAVES, EMMA MARISSA 
4319 DUVAL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD 
6612 WACOND POINT ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COPE, DIAMOND DIXIE 
5009 17TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073435 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CURTIS, LONNIE JAMES 
3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT 
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL 
3620 B GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ETTER, GREGORY ALAN 
31025 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FARRIS, LOGAN KYLE 
1369 OVERHEAD BRIDGERD N CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBERT, SHAKEYRA R 
7116 GLENFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

GONZALEZ, PEDRO GALINDO 
6519 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAITH, ANAYA 
2536 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HALL, LAMIKA LASHAY 
137 BERNARD CI APT 1 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
633 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054619 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN 
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURING)

HAYES, EDWARD LAVAR 
8203 CICERO TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211306 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HICKS, MAKETTA MAQUELL 
2636 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HINES, KAREN L 
536 FORRESTER WHITE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOWARD, CHARMIN MARIE 
7419 PAMELA DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND 
7419 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE 
504 WANDO DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JACKSON, ALAN J 
9126 N HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161309 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

JONES, ANDREW LEE 
SALVATION ARMY MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KELLEY, TIMOTHY WADE 
1590 COUNTY ROAD 92 HIGDON, 35979 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN 
333 GLENN WADE DR ROSSVILLE, 307411174 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FIREARM COM FEL

KOON, ROMEL ROLAND 
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEE, ARVIE BELL 
609 SNOW ST APT B303 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LONG, KEYVON TIABIOUS 
3247 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114132 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MCKINNEY, JOHN DAVID 
124 BLYTHEFERRY LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCMICHEN, JORDAN ALEXANDER 
61 TRIXIE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION RESALE FENTANYL
FELONY POSSESSION RESALE HEROIN
SIMPLE POSSESSION
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MELTON, JUARWAIN DEONTE 
1112 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MONTALVO, RUBEN M 
900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PERKINS, JORDAN 
7631 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

PIPKINS, STACY L 
2547 LISMORE DR MURFREESBORO, 37127 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

RANSOM, BRANDI SHARI 
807 SOUTH SIGNAL DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REEHER, ANDREW DENNIS 
2015 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373798838 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN 
6853 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELBY, JOSHUA LYNN 
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH 
522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SWAFFORD, MARY FRANCES 
6204 UVOYN LAN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

THOMAS, JESSICA CHRISTINA 
7929 BOSTON HIXSON, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILSON, JERELLE LALKEITH 
4822 MCDONALD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL 
57 W 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083044 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

YOUNG, JULIAN DALE 
8333 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

