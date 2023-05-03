Latest Headlines

Funeral Is Thursday In Spring City For VW Employee Killed Saturday When Hit By Vehicle

  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Amber Reed
Amber Reed

Funeral services will be Thursday for the Chattanooga Volkswagen employee who was killed at the plant when a vehicle hit her and two other workers.

Amber Leann Davis Reed was 37 and the mother of three children.

Another employee was critically injured and a third was treated and released after the tragic incident early last Saturday.

Jason Thornton, a VW paint shop employee from Cleveland, Tn., is facing charges of vehicular homicide and other counts. He said he fell asleep while driving.

Police said Thornton went off the roadway some 400 feet before striking the three employees. There was no evidence of any braking.

The funeral for Ms. Reed will be at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Daniels officiating. Interment will follow in Spring City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at Vaughn Funeral Home.

Ms. Reed, who lived in Chattanooga, was born on June 17, 1985. She attended Bledsoe County High School. She loved the outdoors, liked to fish, and enjoyed dirt track racing. Amber also loved to sing.

She was employed by Malone Staffing and had been working at Volkswagen since January. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her mother, Judy (Bobby) Clowers of Spring City, Tn.; her grandmother, Vernall Davis of Cleveland, Tn.; her children, Noah Vestal of Indiana, Grace Davis of Cleveland, Tn., and Eli Reed of Grandview, Tn.; her sister, Angela Davis, of Spring City, Tn.; and her nieces and nephews, Michael Trew, Chloe Kilgore, Kylah Neal, and Joshy Davis.

 

Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade Set For June 19
  • 5/3/2023
City Of East Ridge To Celebrate Moms With Mother’s Day Tea Party
  • 5/3/2023
Did You Know? Satire
  • 5/3/2023
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Golf Tournament Is Tuesday
  • 5/3/2023
Pay For Direct Support Professionals Increased To $15 Per Hour
  • 5/2/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 22
  • 5/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
  • 5/2/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Does A Life Worth Living Require?
  • 5/1/2023
Clariece Elaine Adams
  • 5/2/2023
Aidan Elijah Harland
  • 5/2/2023
Freida Griffith Carney
  • 5/2/2023
Davis, Sharon Ann Bishop (Athens)
  • 5/2/2023
Eakin, Cynthia Diane (Cleveland)
  • 5/2/2023
Franks, Mary Lou (Trenton)
