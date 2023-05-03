Funeral Is Thursday In Spring City For VW Employee Killed Saturday When Hit By Vehicle

Funeral services will be Thursday for the Chattanooga Volkswagen employee who was killed at the plant when a vehicle hit her and two other workers.

Amber Leann Davis Reed was 37 and the mother of three children.

Another employee was critically injured and a third was treated and released after the tragic incident early last Saturday.

Jason Thornton, a VW paint shop employee from Cleveland, Tn., is facing charges of vehicular homicide and other counts. He said he fell asleep while driving.

Police said Thornton went off the roadway some 400 feet before striking the three employees. There was no evidence of any braking.

The funeral for Ms. Reed will be at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Daniels officiating. Interment will follow in Spring City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at Vaughn Funeral Home.

Ms. Reed, who lived in Chattanooga, was born on June 17, 1985. She attended Bledsoe County High School. She loved the outdoors, liked to fish, and enjoyed dirt track racing. Amber also loved to sing.

She was employed by Malone Staffing and had been working at Volkswagen since January. She was of the Baptist faith.



Survivors include her mother, Judy (Bobby) Clowers of Spring City, Tn.; her grandmother, Vernall Davis of Cleveland, Tn.; her children, Noah Vestal of Indiana, Grace Davis of Cleveland, Tn., and Eli Reed of Grandview, Tn.; her sister, Angela Davis, of Spring City, Tn.; and her nieces and nephews, Michael Trew, Chloe Kilgore, Kylah Neal, and Joshy Davis.