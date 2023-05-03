Court Date Delayed In Case In Which 3 Are Charged In Fatal Shooting In Brainerd Tunnel

A court date has been postponed for three men involved in a shoot-out from moving vehicles that killed a woman in the Brainerd Tunnels last year.

Roderick Bates, Vincent Kennedy, Jr., and D’Avonte Wofford will appear June 22, charged with first-degree felony murder and vehicular homicide.

Public defenders asked for the new date to allow the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to continue analyzing newly discovered technical data that the lawyers can’t read on their own, they said.

The three were involved in a shootout on Brainerd Road June 28, 2022, which led to the death of Tekeia Clay, who wrecked her car in the Brainerd Tunnels. Ms. Clay was an innocent victim not involved in the shootout, police said.

Wofford was arrested August 18, 2022, after being added to TBI’s Most Wanted list.

Kennedy was arrested July 19, 2022.

Jeremy Jerome Cotton’s court date will be postponed to May 31 so that his attorney can meet with a new witness. Cotton is charged with attempted second-degree murder.