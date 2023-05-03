Ellison Gets Total 25-Year Sentence For Dodds Avenue Citgo Murder, 2 Other Cases

A teen who fired 15 shots at a vehicle at the Citgo Express on Dodds Avenue, killing the teen occupant, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Harrison Ellison, who is now 21, also pleaded to two other cases for a combined sentence of 25 years.

In an appearance before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Wednesday afternoon, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed.

He also pleaded guilty to auto burglary (consecutive two-year sentence) and having contraband at the Silverdale Detention Center (consecutive three-year sentence).

In the middle of the plea, Ellison's mother spoke out, "Don't let her pressure you into it." He is represented by attorney Brandy Spurgin-Floyd. He stayed with the plea after being given time to speak privately with his mother.

The case had been set to go to trial on May 15. He faced a first-degree murder charge that could have resulted in a life prison sentence.

Prosecutor Miriam Johnson said there were 15 shell casings found at the shooting scene. The victim was found in the driver's seat of a red 2020 Hyundai Accent with a bullet to the head. He died the next day.

She said an older white Mercedes Benz was seen on video pulling into the Citgo, and the driver and passenger both got out. The driver went inside.

Police said the Mercedes Benz had distinctive front-end damage and stickers on the windshield.

The prosecutor said the vehicle pulled away, but returned to the scene after Ellison said he had recognized someone he was looking for at the gas station.

She said he fired the barrage of shots while hanging outside the window of the Mercedes.

There was also video from a nearby business showing the Mercedes pulling away from the scene.

Ellison pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of a 2018 Honda Pilot on March 23, 2019. The owner said he learned that the thieves had used his friend's credit card that was left in the vehicle. There was video showing two black males exiting the Pilot.

The contraband charge related to a metal shank found on Ellison when he was checked into the jail.

Police said Kenneth King Jr. was the driver of the Mercedes at the scene of the slaying. He is also charged with first-degree murder and is due to go before Judge Steelman on May 31. King was 31 at the time.

Police identified King from still photos taken from the video. It was found that King had ties to the Mercedes Benz. About two hours prior to the Reed shooting, police were called to the area of 13th Avenue on a report of shots fired. The same Mercedes Benz was parked in front of 3813 13th Ave. Police said this was about two blocks from the Citgo.

Police said numerous sources identified Ellison as the shooter. Police were able to take a still photo from the store video of the shooting suspect. The shooter was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a specific design displayed on both sides of the front. Police said three days after the shooting Ellison was observed on social media wearing the same type jacket.

Police said they also pulled a photo of Ellison standing in front of 3813 13th Ave. with what appeared to be a handgun in his front pocket. The Mercedes Benz was later located at Laurel Lane, Apt. 208, in East Ridge. Police said King had been associated with that address.

The victim's mother was allowed to make a statement. She said she forgave Ellison, though she said the incident had ruined her life. She said, "I don't eat. I don't sleep."

She said, "You have torn my whole family apart."

His sister said in a letter that the day of the shooting "was the worst day in my life."

She said, "Because of you, I will never be the same."