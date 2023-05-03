Latest Headlines

Ellison Gets Total 25-Year Sentence For Dodds Avenue Citgo Murder, 2 Other Cases

  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Harrison Ellison
Harrison Ellison

A teen who fired 15 shots at a vehicle at the Citgo Express on Dodds Avenue, killing the teen occupant, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Harrison Ellison, who is now 21, also pleaded to two other cases for a combined sentence of 25 years.

In an appearance before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Wednesday afternoon, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 18-year-old Jacobreyan Reed.

He also pleaded guilty to auto burglary (consecutive two-year sentence) and having contraband at the Silverdale Detention Center (consecutive three-year sentence).

In the middle of the plea, Ellison's mother spoke out, "Don't let her pressure you into it." He is represented by attorney Brandy Spurgin-Floyd. He stayed with the plea after being given time to speak privately with his mother.

The case had been set to go to trial on May 15. He faced a first-degree murder charge that could have resulted in a life prison sentence.

Prosecutor Miriam Johnson said there were 15 shell casings found at the shooting scene. The victim was found in the driver's seat of a red 2020 Hyundai Accent with a bullet to the head. He died the next day.

She said an older white Mercedes Benz was seen on video pulling into the Citgo, and the driver and passenger both got out. The driver went inside.

Police said the Mercedes Benz had distinctive front-end damage and stickers on the windshield.

The prosecutor said the vehicle pulled away, but returned to the scene after Ellison said he had recognized someone he was looking for at the gas station.

She said he fired the barrage of shots while hanging outside the window of the Mercedes.

There was also video from a nearby business showing the Mercedes pulling away from the scene.

Ellison pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of a 2018 Honda Pilot on March 23, 2019. The owner said he learned that the thieves had used his friend's credit card that was left in the vehicle. There was video showing two black males exiting the Pilot.

The contraband charge related to a metal shank found on Ellison when he was checked into the jail.

Police said Kenneth King Jr. was the driver of the Mercedes at the scene of the slaying. He is also charged with first-degree murder and is due to go before Judge Steelman on May 31. King was 31 at the time.

Police identified King from still photos taken from the video. It was found that King had ties to the Mercedes Benz. About two hours prior to the Reed shooting, police were called to the area of 13th Avenue on a report of shots fired. The same Mercedes Benz was parked in front of 3813 13th Ave. Police said this was about two blocks from the Citgo.

Police said numerous sources identified Ellison as the shooter. Police were able to take a still photo from the store video of the shooting suspect. The shooter was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a specific design displayed on both sides of the front. Police said three days after the shooting Ellison was observed on social media wearing the same type jacket.

Police said they also pulled a photo of Ellison standing in front of 3813 13th Ave. with what appeared to be a handgun in his front pocket. The Mercedes Benz was later located at Laurel Lane, Apt. 208, in East Ridge. Police said King had been associated with that address.

The victim's mother was allowed to make a statement. She said she forgave Ellison, though she said the incident had ruined her life. She said, "I don't eat. I don't sleep."

She said, "You have torn my whole family apart."

His sister said in a letter that the day of the shooting "was the worst day in my life."

She said, "Because of you, I will never be the same."

Latest Headlines
Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon
Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2023
Ellison Gets Total 25-Year Sentence For Dodds Avenue Citgo Murder, 2 Other Cases
Ellison Gets Total 25-Year Sentence For Dodds Avenue Citgo Murder, 2 Other Cases
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2023
Court Date Delayed In Case In Which 3 Are Charged In Fatal Shooting In Brainerd Tunnel
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2023
TBI Investigating Several Hoax Shooting Calls, Including At Brainerd High School
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2023
Division II-AA Region Soccer Tournament Begins Saturday
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/3/2023
Funeral Is Thursday In Spring City For VW Employee Killed Saturday When Hit By Vehicle
Funeral Is Thursday In Spring City For VW Employee Killed Saturday When Hit By Vehicle
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2023
Breaking News
Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon
Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon
  • 5/3/2023

The Sale Creek Family Practice was damaged Wednesday afternoon. An employee called 911 reporting a commercial fire located at 108 Griffith Street. The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department ... more

Court Date Delayed In Case In Which 3 Are Charged In Fatal Shooting In Brainerd Tunnel
  • 5/3/2023

A court date has been postponed for three men involved in a shoot-out from moving vehicles that killed a woman in the Brainerd Tunnels last year. Roderick Bates, Vincent Kennedy, Jr., and ... more

Funeral Is Thursday In Spring City For VW Employee Killed Saturday When Hit By Vehicle
Funeral Is Thursday In Spring City For VW Employee Killed Saturday When Hit By Vehicle
  • 5/3/2023

Funeral services will be Thursday for the Chattanooga Volkswagen employee who was killed at the plant when a vehicle hit her and two other workers. Amber Leann Davis Reed was 37 and the mother ... more

Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/3/23
  • 5/3/2023
Juvenile Shot On Jones Street Tuesday Afternoon
  • 5/3/2023
Police Blotter: Man Claims Tow Truck Damaged His Truck's Brakes; Man Leaves Gun In Stall When Taking His Daughter To Restroom
  • 5/3/2023
Cow Escapes Pasture Onto Road And Railroad Tracks - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/3/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/3/2023
Opinion
New Leadership Is Making Great Strides
  • 5/2/2023
Rep. Hazelwood: The Tennessee House Put Crime Victims First By Passing Marsy’s Law
  • 5/1/2023
Turned Upside Down
  • 5/3/2023
Happy May Day
  • 5/1/2023
Flagrant Disregard For Judge's Order
  • 4/30/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Appreciate Steph And LeBron At Least One More Time
  • 5/2/2023
Paul Payne: Long-Suffering Vols Fans Finally Rewarded For Their Patience
  • 5/2/2023
Five Wrestling Mocs Named NWCA Scholar All-Americans
  • 5/2/2023
Former Red Bank Lion Named Region Pitcher Of Week
  • 5/3/2023
CWGA Ladies Play At Black Creek Golf Course
  • 5/3/2023
Happenings
Hixson Lions Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary, 1973-2023
Hixson Lions Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary, 1973-2023
  • 5/3/2023
Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade Set For June 19
Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade Set For June 19
  • 5/3/2023
City Of East Ridge To Celebrate Moms With Mother’s Day Tea Party
City Of East Ridge To Celebrate Moms With Mother’s Day Tea Party
  • 5/3/2023
TVA Offers Dam Tours To Celebrate 90 Years
  • 5/3/2023
100+ Women Who Care Holds Q2 Meeting, Presents Snack Pack Ministry With Over $10,000
100+ Women Who Care Holds Q2 Meeting, Presents Snack Pack Ministry With Over $10,000
  • 5/3/2023
Entertainment
CTC’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of Season, “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” Is May 12-21
CTC’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of Season, “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” Is May 12-21
  • 5/3/2023
Road To Nightfall Finale Is Saturday, Tickets On Sale
  • 5/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/2/2023
Cirque De La Symphonie Is Saturday At Memorial
  • 5/1/2023
New Documentary Explores Immigrants' Journey Of Longing, Loss, Grief And Hope
  • 5/1/2023
Opinion
New Leadership Is Making Great Strides
  • 5/2/2023
Rep. Hazelwood: The Tennessee House Put Crime Victims First By Passing Marsy’s Law
  • 5/1/2023
Turned Upside Down
  • 5/3/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
Astec Industries Reports Net Sales Increase Of 19.5 Percent For First Quarter
  • 5/3/2023
AOL Co-Founder Steve Case Gives Keynote Address, Special Announcement For The Company Lab
  • 5/3/2023
Unum Has Rise In Net Income For 1st Quarter
  • 5/2/2023
Real Estate
Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells Retail Strip Center At East Brainerd Shopping Center
  • 5/2/2023
Home Builders Association Of Greater Chattanooga Awards RP Homes The 2023 BRIC Award-Excellence In Building
Home Builders Association Of Greater Chattanooga Awards RP Homes The 2023 BRIC Award-Excellence In Building
  • 5/1/2023
New "Good Neighbor Market" Calls For Vendors
  • 5/1/2023
Student Scene
High School Students Attend CSCC's Cougar Days
  • 5/2/2023
GNTC Graduate Looks Forward To Bright Career With Georgia Power
GNTC Graduate Looks Forward To Bright Career With Georgia Power
  • 5/2/2023
Lee University Announces 14 New Hicks Scholars
  • 5/3/2023
Living Well
Pay For Direct Support Professionals Increased To $15 Per Hour
Pay For Direct Support Professionals Increased To $15 Per Hour
  • 5/2/2023
Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive Is May 26
  • 5/2/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 22
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 22
  • 5/2/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Travel
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Church
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
  • 5/2/2023
Olivet Baptist Has Mental Health Presentation Saturday
  • 5/2/2023
Bob Tamasy: What Does A Life Worth Living Require?
Bob Tamasy: What Does A Life Worth Living Require?
  • 5/1/2023
Obituaries
Wanda Sue Freeman
Wanda Sue Freeman
  • 5/3/2023
Bobbie Mealor Fitz-Gerald Henry
Bobbie Mealor Fitz-Gerald Henry
  • 5/3/2023
Michael Davis McCarty
Michael Davis McCarty
  • 5/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Davis, Sharon Ann Bishop (Athens)
Davis, Sharon Ann Bishop (Athens)
  • 5/2/2023
Eakin, Cynthia Diane (Cleveland)
Eakin, Cynthia Diane (Cleveland)
  • 5/2/2023
Franks, Mary Lou (Trenton)
Franks, Mary Lou (Trenton)
  • 5/2/2023