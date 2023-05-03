Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

The Sale Creek Family Practice was damaged Wednesday afternoon.

An employee called 911 reporting a commercial fire located at 108 Griffith Street. The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved fire.

Employees notified fire officials immediately that everyone was out of the business. Firefighters immediately conducted fire attacks inside and outside of the business to get the fire under control.

Due to windy conditions, the fire spread quickly into the attic area and destroyed the second floor within minutes. Sale Creek VFD requested a mutual aid response for a ladder truck to the scene. Dayton Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the fire scene.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the damages are unknown at this time.

