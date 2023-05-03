County Raising Ambulance Service Charges; Only 35% Of Billings Are Paid

The County Commission on Wednesday approved higher charges for users of the County Ambulance Service.

Commissioners were told that only about 35 percent of those billed actually pay. Others are written off.

Officials said the extra income was needed to pay employees more. Commissioner Steve Highlander said the current pay was around $22 or $23 per hour. He said some agencies paid as much as $36 an hour.

Officials said, "Fees received for transport and care of patients have not kept pace with expenses incurred by the EMS program."

Christy Cooper, administrator of county general services, said, "Our costs continue to skyrocket. They just do."

The three fee categories provided by Hamilton County are emergency Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support 1 (ALS1), and Advanced Life Support 2 (ALS2).

The current charges for EMS services are $1,080 (BLS), $1,343 (ALS1) and $1,484 (ALS2), an air medical support transport charge of $521, a non-transport response fee of $70, and a $20 per mile of transport fee.

Officials said analysis of expenses indicates that the user charges for these services should be adjusted to $1,188 (BLS), $1,477 (ALS1), $1,632 (ALS2), $521 (air medical support transport) and $70 (non-transport response) with a fee of $25 per mile of transport.

The changes are to take effect on July 1.