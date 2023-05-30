Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON
302 DUNLAP AVE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 30706
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
4716 TOMHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, NICOLE L
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 408 OOLTEWAH, 373630000
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, ALONZO DEWAYNE
2001 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042921
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GODFREY, CANDICE LEE
1211 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (MONROE COUNTY KENTUCKY)
GRAYS, WILLIE F
1704 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041319
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN
8610 TRADEWIND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYNES, STCLAIR RODWELL
5227 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433975
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON BELZAY
3612 ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
HINTON, GREGORY ROYCE
4507 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163220
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HOULK, DOMINIC LABRON
4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KNIGHT, TAYLER LEE
2516 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MACK, DASHAN CABINDA
6264 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379177408
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCULLOUGH, LARRY LATRON
3600 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101413
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MILLSAP, HALEY ANASTASIA OCTAVIE
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WHITFIELD COUNTY
NELSON, WYKITA LAVANQUESHA
41 OATS STREET ELBERTON, 30635
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERIAN, DAVID EARL
43 SLON GAP ROAD OCCAN, 37361
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PULLIAM, TYJEN L
716 MOORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374112204
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REED, KEONDRA DESHAY
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT1 CHATTANOOGA, 374032626
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDGE, CLYDE DUDLEY
113 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBLERO, JESUS
2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RODRIQUEZ, JOSE ALFONSO
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND
8343 TROUT LILY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
3604 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOATE, TWANNA MARIE
41 OATS ALBERTON, 30635
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SKINNER, LINDSEY KAYE
5002 13TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) 39140103
SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, CODY LAMAR
11215 DAYTON PIKE APTB HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
STALKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 218 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, KENTOREY K
1132 PIRCE AV APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VELASQUEZ, DANY PEREZ
3814 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARNER, BLAKE C
820 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801428
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WEEKS, DERRICK LADON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD
4314 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS DRIVING
WORTHY, CURTIS L
4750 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163112
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
