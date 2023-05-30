Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BASSHAM, JOSHUA AARON

302 DUNLAP AVE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 30706

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

4716 TOMHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, NICOLE L

5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD APT 408 OOLTEWAH, 373630000

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANKLIN, ALONZO DEWAYNE

2001 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042921

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GODFREY, CANDICE LEE

1211 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (MONROE COUNTY KENTUCKY)



GRAYS, WILLIE F

1704 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041319

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN

8610 TRADEWIND CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAYNES, STCLAIR RODWELL

5227 HICKORY WOODS LN HIXSON, 373433975

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON BELZAY

3612 ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



HINTON, GREGORY ROYCE

4507 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163220

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HOULK, DOMINIC LABRON

4105 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KNIGHT, TAYLER LEE

2516 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



MACK, DASHAN CABINDA

6264 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MANN, KRISTY LYNN

HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379177408

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCCULLOUGH, LARRY LATRON

3600 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101413

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT



MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE

907 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112524

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MILLSAP, HALEY ANASTASIA OCTAVIE

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE WHITFIELD COUNTY



NELSON, WYKITA LAVANQUESHA

41 OATS STREET ELBERTON, 30635

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PERIAN, DAVID EARL

43 SLON GAP ROAD OCCAN, 37361

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PULLIAM, TYJEN L

716 MOORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374112204

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



REED, KEONDRA DESHAY

779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT1 CHATTANOOGA, 374032626

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIDGE, CLYDE DUDLEY

113 CALIFORNIA AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ROBLERO, JESUS

2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



RODRIQUEZ, JOSE ALFONSO

7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND

8343 TROUT LILY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN

3604 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SHOATE, TWANNA MARIE

41 OATS ALBERTON, 30635

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SKINNER, LINDSEY KAYE

5002 13TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE 39160503

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) 39140103



SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



STEWART, CODY LAMAR

11215 DAYTON PIKE APTB HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

STALKING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 218 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



THOMAS, KENTOREY K

1132 PIRCE AV APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT



THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



VELASQUEZ, DANY PEREZ

3814 CLEO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WARNER, BLAKE C

820 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801428

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WEEKS, DERRICK LADON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHALEY, SHANNON EDWARD

4314 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

FELONY EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS DRIVING



WORTHY, CURTIS L

4750 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163112

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots: