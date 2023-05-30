Latest Headlines

  Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, NICOLE L
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, ALONZO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GODFREY, CANDICE LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (MONROE COUNTY KENTUCKY)
GRAYS, WILLIE F
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 07/27/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HATFIELD, TYLER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYNES, STCLAIR RODWELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON BELZAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
HINTON, GREGORY ROYCE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KNIGHT, TAYLER LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MACK, DASHAN CABINDA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCCULLOUGH, LARRY LATRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
MCKINNEY, MARCEL DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MILLSAP, HALEY ANASTASIA OCTAVIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE WHITFIELD COUNTY
NELSON, WYKITA LAVANQUESHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PERIAN, DAVID EARL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PULLIAM, TYJEN L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
  • HARASSMENT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
REED, KEONDRA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIDGE, CLYDE DUDLEY
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 03/07/1954
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBLERO, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RODRIQUEZ, JOSE ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/15/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/04/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SANTORA, PATRICIA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/15/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOATE, TWANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, CODY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VELASQUEZ, DANY PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

