Bradley County Inmate Dies In Custody, 2nd Is Taken To Hospital

Correctional staff and medical personnel responded on Friday to two unresponsive male inmates within the Bradley County Jail.

Lifesaving efforts were performed by the responding medical and correctional staff. Both inmates were transported to Tennova Hospital by EMS. One inmate was pronounced deceased by medical professionals at Tennova and the second inmate is alive and recovering.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the in-custody death.



No further information will be released at this time as this incident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.





