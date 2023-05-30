Oct. 3 Trial Date Set For Former House Speaker Casada, Aide Cothren

An Oct. 3 trial date has been set in the case in which former House Speaker Glen Casada and aide Cade Cothren are charged with bribery and kickbacks, wire fraud and money laundering.

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks with former state Rep. Robin Smith as the star witness for the government.

She resigned from the state House after facing federal wire fraud charges. Her sentencing on her guilty plea to wire fraud has been delayed until the conclusion of the Casada/Cothren trial that will be conducted by Federal Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville.

The last setting of the trial had it at Oct. 25, 2022.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Casada aide Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren.

The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents, the government says.