Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL 
3219 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRYANT, DYLAN B 
3022 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
2420 BRICE ST KNOVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CALDWELL, BRETT DANIEL 
1011 GADD RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CATES, WILLIAM WADE 
1104 LOYD RD PIKEVILLE, 373678208 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374061660 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, JEORMYNIEKA 
4812 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR 
1654 JEANAGA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FARROW, CAMERON REID 
292 RODEO DRIVE ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW 
143 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY $1,000-$
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY $1,000-$
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)

HUDGINS, JADARIUS M 
1842 ROLLING WOOD DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENNINGS, JERMICAL ODELL 
2503 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041613 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JIGUAN DIAZ, MARIO 
DOBBS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

KING, MATTHEW RAYMOND 
1028 PEAKLAND ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

LARUE, JERRED EDWARD 
4431 WONDERLAND DR LOUISVILLE, 377773277 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

LLOYD, ROBERT 
2440 4TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374071164 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCUMBER, JOSHUA JAMES 
4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157133 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC 2ND OFFENSE

MOON, NIEKAILAH DASHAY 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G7 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

OVERBY, CARI RENEE 
2968 DAVIS RD ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEARSON, KEITH ALLEN 
1809 CRANMORE COVE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PEREZ-GALVEZ, MEDARDO 
DOES NOT KNOW EAST RIDGE, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PINEDA, SELENA ANN 
4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMIMAL SIMULATION)

PITTMAN, DARREL DEWAYNE 
13742 BIRCHWOOD PK BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAAHAUGE, JESSICA RYAN 
HOMELESS MARIETTA, 300087691 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

RECTOR, BARRY LYNN 
311 CABARET CT MARIETTA, 30061 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL 
3651 UNION HILL RD BONIFAY, 32425 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
RECKLESS BURNING
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL LITTERING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMS, KEOSHIA JANAY 
1209 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA 
1192 BLACK OAK ESTATE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1000

STULL, MICHAEL ALBERT 
6150 BLUE ASH DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATKINS, EVERETT MARIUCE 
4212 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRYANT, DYLAN B
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUCKNER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CALDWELL, BRETT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CATES, WILLIAM WADE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/30/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
DANIELS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, JEORMYNIEKA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/07/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FARROW, CAMERON REID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FLOYD, TAYLOR DREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY $1,000-$
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY $1,000-$
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)
HUDGINS, JADARIUS M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, MATTHEW RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/02/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
LARUE, JERRED EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LLOYD, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOON, NIEKAILAH DASHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/17/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
OVERBY, CARI RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEARSON, KEITH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMIMAL SIMULATION)
PITTMAN, DARREL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
  • RECKLESS BURNING
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMS, KEOSHIA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SMITH, NICOLE LYDIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/30/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
   

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
Holly Battle, Rosalie Basten, Evelyn Marie Williams, Tracie Blakely Finish 1st At Creeks Bend
  • Sports
  • 5/30/2023
Pair Convicted In Murder Of Rossville Man Face Life Prison Sentences
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2023
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2023
VIDEO: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2023
Oct. 3 Trial Date Set For Former House Speaker Casada, Aide Cothren
  • Breaking News
  • 5/30/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/31/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD 30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked ... more

Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
Trion Man Arrested For Arson In Walker County
  • 5/30/2023

A Trion man stands accused of arson following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into an intentionally set fire. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Curtis Rogers, 34, over the ... more

VIDEO: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 5/30/2023

more

Breaking News
Person Shot Monday Night In Chattanooga
  • 5/30/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2023
Baby Deer Is Rescued - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/30/2023
Police Blotter: Man Thinks Troublesome Neighbor Spraypainted His Yard; Man Becomes Angry When People Refuse To Give Him Money
  • 5/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/30/2023
Opinion
Full Of Admiration For County Clerk Bill Knowles
  • 5/30/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
A New England Memorial Day
  • 5/29/2023
TWRA: Regulation For The Sake Of Regulation Or Money?
  • 5/29/2023
Are You Smarter Than A 3rd Grader?
  • 5/29/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Is it Time For 9 SEC League Football Games?
  • 5/30/2023
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
  • 5/30/2023
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
  • 5/30/2023
Holly Battle, Rosalie Basten, Evelyn Marie Williams, Tracie Blakely Finish 1st At Creeks Bend
  • 5/30/2023
Lookouts Pitcher Tommy Eveld Named Pitcher Of The Week
  • 5/30/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Community Centers Extend Operational Hours
  • 5/30/2023
Tennessee American Water Hosts Pool Party For Chambliss Center For Children
  • 5/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
  • 6/1/2023
Reality And Memory: The Experience Of Sam Watkins At The Battle Of Chickamauga
  • 5/30/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/30/2023
Entertainment
Library Presents A Life Of Sorrow, The Life And Times Of Carter Stanley
  • 5/30/2023
Chattanooga Youth Symphony Hosts Auditions
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard - Health Wisdom
Best of Grizzard - Health Wisdom
  • 5/30/2023
Rachel Baiman Plays At Woodshop Listening Room June 9
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
  • 5/26/2023
Opinion
Full Of Admiration For County Clerk Bill Knowles
  • 5/30/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
Mayor Tim Kelly: Honoring America's Heroes
  • 5/28/2023
A New England Memorial Day
  • 5/29/2023
Dining
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 8.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/30/2023
Market Street Partners Promotes Derek Daniel And James Purgason To Partner Positions
Market Street Partners Promotes Derek Daniel And James Purgason To Partner Positions
  • 5/30/2023
2023 Leadership Chattanooga Class Graduates
  • 5/26/2023
Real Estate
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Aslan Closes On $23 Million In Equity Funding For New Developments, Welcomes New Team Members
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 18-24
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
Graphic Novel Worth Thousands Of Words To UTC Athletic Training Students
Graphic Novel Worth Thousands Of Words To UTC Athletic Training Students
  • 5/30/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Gene Haas Scholarships
  • 5/30/2023
5th Annual Chattanooga Fab Institute Is June 7
  • 5/26/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance Seeking Donors For Upcoming Competition
  • 5/29/2023
American Red Cross Recognizes Volunteer Achievements
  • 5/26/2023
The Health Department Announces Safety Tips Ahead Of The Summer Season
  • 5/26/2023
Memories
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
  • 5/25/2023
Charleston Recreation Board Hosts First Annual Founder’s Day Event June 10
  • 5/24/2023
Books In Historic Chattanooga Photo Series Still Available
  • 5/22/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Releases Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Boating Report
  • 5/30/2023
Chickamauga Lake Cleanup Weekend Is June 9-10
Chickamauga Lake Cleanup Weekend Is June 9-10
  • 5/30/2023
Second Public Wild Turkey Observation Survey Is June 1-Aug. 31
  • 5/30/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
  • 5/29/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
  • 5/24/2023
Obituaries
Jerry Allen Frost
Jerry Allen Frost
  • 5/30/2023
Bruce T. Larkins
Bruce T. Larkins
  • 5/30/2023
Wanda Katherine DeFord Wilmoth
Wanda Katherine DeFord Wilmoth
  • 5/30/2023
Area Obituaries
Haggard, Claude Eugene (Cleveland)
  • 5/30/2023
Elrod, Lelah "Joyce" (Cleveland)
Elrod, Lelah "Joyce" (Cleveland)
  • 5/30/2023
Parsons, Frank Clay (Cleveland)
Parsons, Frank Clay (Cleveland)
  • 5/29/2023