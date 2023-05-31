New $218 Million Federal Courthouse To Include 7 Courtrooms, 9 Judges Chambers; Hearing Is June 14

A new Chattanooga Federal Courthouse will provide seven courtrooms, nine judge chambers and offices for court-related agencies along with 39 inside, secured parking spaces, the General Services Administration said.

The facility will also provide space for the District Clerk, U.S. Probation Office, Bankruptcy Clerk, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Public Defender and GSA itself.

The project will once again unite Bankruptcy Court with other federal judges in the same building. Bankruptcy Court currently operates out of the ornate 1893 Custom House on E. 11th Street. - the site of Chattanooga's first Federal Courthouse presided over by Judge David Key.

The GSA said, "The project will meet the 10-year space needs of the courts and court-related agencies and the site will accommodate expansion to meet the anticipated 30-year needs of the courts."

A public scoping meeting about the $218 million project will be June 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Mac Avenue Event Space, 1304 McCallie Ave., Suite A.

During this meeting, the public will have an opportunity to hear about the project and learn how they can provide input on the sites under consideration and potential environmental impacts of the proposed new Federal Courthouse under NEPA.

The meeting will be open house style, with participant sign-in beginning at 5:30 p.m. A brief presentation is scheduled for 6-6:30 p.m.



Attendees will have the opportunity to submit verbal or written comments. To request American Sign Language interpretation or a foreign language interpreter for this event, please email ashish.desai@gsa.gov no later than June 5.



Members of the public are also encouraged to provide written comments on any issues in addition to, or in lieu of, providing comments at the public meeting.



All comments must be submitted by July 1.



Written comments may be submitted using one of the following methods:



In-Person: Submit written comments at the public scoping meeting via comment forms that will be provided at the meeting.

Email: Send an email to ashish.desai@gsa.gov and reference “Chattanooga Courthouse EA” in the subject line.





Mail: Send direct written comments to the following address:

General Services Administration

Attention: Mr. Ashish Desai

GSA Region 4 Facilities Management Division

Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building, 77 Forsyth Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

GSA is preparing an Environmental Assessment for the acquisition of a site and construction of a new Federal Courthouse that will evaluate a range of alternatives for this Courthouse including: