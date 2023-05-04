Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Causing Problems Goes By Various Names; Woman Slumped Over In Her Car Just Sending A Long Text

  • Thursday, May 4, 2023

Police were met on the porch at a home on Dorris Street who said she called them because there was a man in her house and she wanted him to leave. The woman had told Dispatch the man's name. Police found the man the living room with the woman's house key in his hand. Police escorted the man outside the residence, where he identified himself as a different name than the woman had given. Police were speaking with the man at the same time another officer was speaking with the woman. The woman refused to identify herself, did not did not want a report, said she did not know the man and then went inside her house and shut the door. Police were trying to determine
the manner of the disorder and she would not provide any information. Both names that were provided for the man in the house did not return and researching past events at the residence, it is believed that the man is a man by yet a third name. He has extensive history at the residence, going back multiple years.

* * *

A man on S. Hawthorne Street told police he had concerns regarding a female friend. He said that recently she had been acting differently, and that prior to calling police she had made accusations towards him of theft of her belongings. The man said that this was not true and that she had left her belongings in their camp before walking off earlier in the day to an unknown location. At the current time the man wished to just make aware to police her abnormal behaviors.

* * *

Dispatch received a call saying that a woman, later identified, was causing a disorder at Sun Tan City, 531 Signal Mountain Road, and she was still sitting in her in vehicle front of the business after being asked to leave. Police spoke with the woman, who said that she arrived about 20 minutes before closing and was upset because the staff would not allow her to get a tan. Police spoke to a staff member, who said the woman was lingering in the business and waited until about 15 minutes after the store closed to try and get a tan. At that point, staff refused to let her use the service, due to it being after store hours, and that is when the woman became upset and yelled. The employee said they did not want to trespass the woman, they just wanted to make sure they could get to their cars safely. The woman said she was just filing a complaint with the Better Business Bureau in her car, and had no intention of causing the staff harm. Everyone left without further incident.

* * *

A man on E. 30th Street told police that he needed to get away from his girlfriend. He told police he was involved in a disorder with the girlfriend, and he wanted to leave the area. The man left the scene without incident.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Mapco at 5500 Hwy. 153. Police spoke with an employee, who said that a white male wearing an orange shirt, khaki shorts and cowboy boots was walking in and out of the store and asking people for money. She said that if the man was located, the store would like him trespassed. Police located a man who matched the description at the Circle K gas station across from Mapco. Police identified the man, who said that he was at the Mapco earlier. Police explained to him that he is no longer allowed on Mapco property per management. The man said he understood.

* * *

A man on S. Willow Street told police his vehicle had been broken into between 12:30 and 7 a.m. 0. The driver's side window had been smashed with a wrench. The door had been unlocked and the car rummaged through. The man said he did not believe anything had been taken. Police searched the area for any camera footage, but did not locate any. Police collected the wrench used to break the window and attempted to gather fingerprints. Police were unable to gather any usable
fingerprints from the wrench. Police will canvas the area in an attempt to gather suspect information.

* * *

An unmarked police Silverado was traveling north on Addison Road when a branch from an overhanging tree snapped and struck the top of the windshield. The windshield remains intact, but a large crack was observed near the driver’s side.

* * *

While running radar at 600 Cherokee Blvd., an officer saw a dark colored bike pass with no tag. The officer attempted to stop the bike but it fled the traffic stop, going east on Cherokee Boulevard. The officer didn’t pursue the bike. The driver of the bike had a black leather jacket on and a red helmet.

* * *

An officer was on normal patrol on E. 27th Street Court and saw three males that the officer didn’t recognize as residents. The officer stopped and exited their vehicle and all three ran. The officer didn’t pursue them and walked back to the police unit, when an anonymous person pulled up and said one of the males running had a firearm. The officer checked the area and found the three in the 2200 block of E. 27th Street Court. The three identified themselves. None of them had a firearm and all said they weren’t residents. The officer trespassed all three from all CHA property and all Section 8 Property and they then left the property.

* * *

Police responded to an unconscious person at the Walgreens, 5478 Hwy. 153. Dispatch received a call saying there was a woman slumped over in her car and she "has not moved in a
while." Police approached the vehicle (GA tag) and there was a woman sitting in the drivers seat, who police later identified. The woman said that she was texting a long message to a friend and did not need any medical attention. The woman appeared alert and had no signs of intoxication.

Latest Headlines
Erratic Drivers Reported In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Man Arrested After Shooting At Police, Then Engaging In Standoff
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Chattanooga Prep, Signal Mountain Win AA Middle School Track Championships
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/4/2023
Police Blotter: Man Causing Problems Goes By Various Names; Woman Slumped Over In Her Car Just Sending A Long Text
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, May 3rd
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/3/2023
Breaking News
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
  • 5/7/2023

Win two tickets to opening night of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen. The production of Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ... more

Erratic Drivers Reported In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/4/2023

An individual reported that vehicles had almost struck them while they had been walking in the Walmart parking lot. The vehicles were allegedly driving erratically. The area was checked and nothing ... more

Police Blotter: Man Causing Problems Goes By Various Names; Woman Slumped Over In Her Car Just Sending A Long Text
  • 5/4/2023

Police were met on the porch at a home on Dorris Street who said she called them because there was a man in her house and she wanted him to leave. The woman had told Dispatch the man's name. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/4/2023
Large Ice Cream Truck Lands On Its Top After Careening Off Ochs Highway
Large Ice Cream Truck Lands On Its Top After Careening Off Ochs Highway
  • 5/3/2023
County Raising Ambulance Service Charges; Only 35% Of Billings Are Paid
  • 5/3/2023
Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon
Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon
  • 5/3/2023
Court Date Delayed In Case In Which 3 Are Charged In Fatal Shooting In Brainerd Tunnel
  • 5/3/2023
Opinion
Silverdale Hell?
  • 5/3/2023
New Leadership Is Making Great Strides
  • 5/2/2023
Turned Upside Down
  • 5/3/2023
Rep. Hazelwood: The Tennessee House Put Crime Victims First By Passing Marsy’s Law
  • 5/1/2023
Happy May Day
  • 5/1/2023
Sports
UTC Golfers Earn At-Large Bid To NCAA Championships
  • 5/3/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Appreciate Steph And LeBron At Least One More Time
  • 5/2/2023
Paul Payne: Long-Suffering Vols Fans Finally Rewarded For Their Patience
  • 5/2/2023
Brainerd Alum Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
Brainerd Alum Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 5/3/2023
Registration Open For 24th Annual Porky's Open
  • 5/3/2023
Happenings
Hixson Lions Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary, 1973-2023
Hixson Lions Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary, 1973-2023
  • 5/3/2023
Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade Set For June 19
Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade Set For June 19
  • 5/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Combat Pay?
Jerry Summers: Combat Pay?
  • 5/4/2023
TVA Offers Dam Tours To Celebrate 90 Years
  • 5/3/2023
100+ Women Who Care Holds Q2 Meeting, Presents Snack Pack Ministry With Over $10,000
100+ Women Who Care Holds Q2 Meeting, Presents Snack Pack Ministry With Over $10,000
  • 5/3/2023
Entertainment
CTC’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of Season, “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” Is May 12-21
CTC’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of Season, “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” Is May 12-21
  • 5/3/2023
Road To Nightfall Finale Is Saturday, Tickets On Sale
  • 5/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/2/2023
Cirque De La Symphonie Is Saturday At Memorial
  • 5/1/2023
New Documentary Explores Immigrants' Journey Of Longing, Loss, Grief And Hope
  • 5/1/2023
Opinion
Silverdale Hell?
  • 5/3/2023
New Leadership Is Making Great Strides
  • 5/2/2023
Turned Upside Down
  • 5/3/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
TVA Board To Host Listening Session At Norris, Tn.
  • 5/3/2023
Astec Industries Reports Net Sales Increase Of 19.5 Percent For First Quarter
  • 5/3/2023
Cleveland 100 Officers Re-Elected
Cleveland 100 Officers Re-Elected
  • 5/3/2023
Real Estate
Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells Retail Strip Center At East Brainerd Shopping Center
  • 5/2/2023
Home Builders Association Of Greater Chattanooga Awards RP Homes The 2023 BRIC Award-Excellence In Building
Home Builders Association Of Greater Chattanooga Awards RP Homes The 2023 BRIC Award-Excellence In Building
  • 5/1/2023
New "Good Neighbor Market" Calls For Vendors
  • 5/1/2023
Student Scene
Dalton State College Presidential Search Committee Has Listening Sessions
  • 5/3/2023
Foster, Williams And Blake Receive Lee University 2023 Charles W. Conn Award
Foster, Williams And Blake Receive Lee University 2023 Charles W. Conn Award
  • 5/3/2023
Lee University Announces 14 New Hicks Scholars
  • 5/3/2023
Living Well
Signal Mountain Social Services Announces 2023 Volunteer Of The Year Award Recipients
Signal Mountain Social Services Announces 2023 Volunteer Of The Year Award Recipients
  • 5/3/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 22
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 22
  • 5/2/2023
Pay For Direct Support Professionals Increased To $15 Per Hour
Pay For Direct Support Professionals Increased To $15 Per Hour
  • 5/2/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Travel
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Revisiting The Spiritual Sponge Principle
Bob Tamasy: Revisiting The Spiritual Sponge Principle
  • 5/4/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/3/2023
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
  • 5/2/2023
Obituaries
Doyle Ray Marler
Doyle Ray Marler
  • 5/4/2023
Wanda Sue Freeman
Wanda Sue Freeman
  • 5/3/2023
Bobbie Mealor Fitz-Gerald Henry
Bobbie Mealor Fitz-Gerald Henry
  • 5/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Davis, Sharon Ann Bishop (Athens)
Davis, Sharon Ann Bishop (Athens)
  • 5/2/2023
Eakin, Cynthia Diane (Cleveland)
Eakin, Cynthia Diane (Cleveland)
  • 5/2/2023
Franks, Mary Lou (Trenton)
Franks, Mary Lou (Trenton)
  • 5/2/2023