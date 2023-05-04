Police Blotter: Man Causing Problems Goes By Various Names; Woman Slumped Over In Her Car Just Sending A Long Text

Police were met on the porch at a home on Dorris Street who said she called them because there was a man in her house and she wanted him to leave. The woman had told Dispatch the man's name. Police found the man the living room with the woman's house key in his hand. Police escorted the man outside the residence, where he identified himself as a different name than the woman had given. Police were speaking with the man at the same time another officer was speaking with the woman. The woman refused to identify herself, did not did not want a report, said she did not know the man and then went inside her house and shut the door. Police were trying to determine

the manner of the disorder and she would not provide any information. Both names that were provided for the man in the house did not return and researching past events at the residence, it is believed that the man is a man by yet a third name. He has extensive history at the residence, going back multiple years.

A man on S. Hawthorne Street told police he had concerns regarding a female friend. He said that recently she had been acting differently, and that prior to calling police she had made accusations towards him of theft of her belongings. The man said that this was not true and that she had left her belongings in their camp before walking off earlier in the day to an unknown location. At the current time the man wished to just make aware to police her abnormal behaviors.

Dispatch received a call saying that a woman, later identified, was causing a disorder at Sun Tan City, 531 Signal Mountain Road, and she was still sitting in her in vehicle front of the business after being asked to leave. Police spoke with the woman, who said that she arrived about 20 minutes before closing and was upset because the staff would not allow her to get a tan. Police spoke to a staff member, who said the woman was lingering in the business and waited until about 15 minutes after the store closed to try and get a tan. At that point, staff refused to let her use the service, due to it being after store hours, and that is when the woman became upset and yelled. The employee said they did not want to trespass the woman, they just wanted to make sure they could get to their cars safely. The woman said she was just filing a complaint with the Better Business Bureau in her car, and had no intention of causing the staff harm. Everyone left without further incident.

A man on E. 30th Street told police that he needed to get away from his girlfriend. He told police he was involved in a disorder with the girlfriend, and he wanted to leave the area. The man left the scene without incident.

A suspicious person was reported at the Mapco at 5500 Hwy. 153. Police spoke with an employee, who said that a white male wearing an orange shirt, khaki shorts and cowboy boots was walking in and out of the store and asking people for money. She said that if the man was located, the store would like him trespassed. Police located a man who matched the description at the Circle K gas station across from Mapco. Police identified the man, who said that he was at the Mapco earlier. Police explained to him that he is no longer allowed on Mapco property per management. The man said he understood.

A man on S. Willow Street told police his vehicle had been broken into between 12:30 and 7 a.m. 0. The driver's side window had been smashed with a wrench. The door had been unlocked and the car rummaged through. The man said he did not believe anything had been taken. Police searched the area for any camera footage, but did not locate any. Police collected the wrench used to break the window and attempted to gather fingerprints. Police were unable to gather any usable

fingerprints from the wrench. Police will canvas the area in an attempt to gather suspect information.

An unmarked police Silverado was traveling north on Addison Road when a branch from an overhanging tree snapped and struck the top of the windshield. The windshield remains intact, but a large crack was observed near the driver’s side.

While running radar at 600 Cherokee Blvd., an officer saw a dark colored bike pass with no tag. The officer attempted to stop the bike but it fled the traffic stop, going east on Cherokee Boulevard. The officer didn’t pursue the bike. The driver of the bike had a black leather jacket on and a red helmet.

An officer was on normal patrol on E. 27th Street Court and saw three males that the officer didn’t recognize as residents. The officer stopped and exited their vehicle and all three ran. The officer didn’t pursue them and walked back to the police unit, when an anonymous person pulled up and said one of the males running had a firearm. The officer checked the area and found the three in the 2200 block of E. 27th Street Court. The three identified themselves. None of them had a firearm and all said they weren’t residents. The officer trespassed all three from all CHA property and all Section 8 Property and they then left the property.

Police responded to an unconscious person at the Walgreens, 5478 Hwy. 153. Dispatch received a call saying there was a woman slumped over in her car and she "has not moved in a

while." Police approached the vehicle (GA tag) and there was a woman sitting in the drivers seat, who police later identified. The woman said that she was texting a long message to a friend and did not need any medical attention. The woman appeared alert and had no signs of intoxication.