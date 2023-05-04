Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, May 4, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL 
8607 RAMSAY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BEARD, TATIYANA SAMONE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME OUT OF COFFEE CO GA)

BERUBE, ADAM WESLEY 
8438 POLAR SPRINGS RD GAINESVILLE, 30507 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE 
1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRZEZINSKI, ROBERT ADAM 
5637 RINGGOLD RD RM 10 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD 
142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES 
11958 POSEY HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373797530 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EGYPT, MELVIN LEE 
3611 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVETT, STEVEN ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOCKETT, KIERRA EDWINA 
333 RIO VIST DRIVE APT MADISON, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

HUTCHINSON, BRANDY MICHELLE 
1803 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

JENKINS, SHERRY JEAN 
439 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 373739504 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, CAMILLA AIRHART 
2508 E 19TH UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

LUNDY, CRESTON RANDALL 
156 VALLEY RIDGE RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN 
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE 
5905 PORTVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

MCNABB, TUFF WESLEY 
728 MT CARMEL RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON 
1802 HWY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE 
22 DAHLIA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM 
5721 GRUBB RD SIDE A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MORRIS, TRIQUITA 
1318 CAMELOT DR COLLEGE PARK, 30349 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS 
1520 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POWE, RONNIE 
3824 CONAHANEY TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RAINES, AMANDA BETH 
5016 KENNER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

REESE, JASMIN 
301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE 
557 CARDINAL RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO 
15095 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SHELTON, ROBERT 
11214 MELONIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY 
727 E 11ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME OUT OF SMITH COUNTY TEX

SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS 
1509 SPRINGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, MAKENZIE S 
5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN 
3603 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TATE, ARIEL MARISSA 
5505 BRAINERD RD, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, ANGELA 
HOMELESS EAST LAKE AREA CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILBOURN, TRISTAN CHASE 
116 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

WORRELL, NATHANIEL A 
6024 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

