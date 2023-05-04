Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRZEZINSKI, ROBERT ADAM
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/10/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|EGYPT, MELVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/01/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOCKETT, KIERRA EDWINA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|HUTCHINSON, BRANDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, SHERRY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, CAMILLA AIRHART
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|LUNDY, CRESTON RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCNABB, TUFF WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/01/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MORRIS, TRIQUITA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|POWE, RONNIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|REESE, JASMIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME OUT OF SMITH COUNTY TEX
|
|SMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/20/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SMITH, MAKENZIE S
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TATE, ARIEL MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILBOURN, TRISTAN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|WORRELL, NATHANIEL A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/04/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|