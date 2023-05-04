Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AYALA, EDWIN SAMUEL

8607 RAMSAY ACRES RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BEARD, TATIYANA SAMONE

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME OUT OF COFFEE CO GA)



BERUBE, ADAM WESLEY

8438 POLAR SPRINGS RD GAINESVILLE, 30507

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



BRANHAM, TEOSHIA RENEE

1100 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRZEZINSKI, ROBERT ADAM

5637 RINGGOLD RD RM 10 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CONDRA, DAKOTA JAMES

11958 POSEY HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373797530

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



EGYPT, MELVIN LEE

3611 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EVETT, STEVEN ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOCKETT, KIERRA EDWINA

333 RIO VIST DRIVE APT MADISON, 37115

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



HUTCHINSON, BRANDY MICHELLE

1803 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWJENKINS, SHERRY JEAN439 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 373739504Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KING, CAMILLA AIRHART2508 E 19TH UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)LUNDY, CRESTON RANDALL156 VALLEY RIDGE RD EVENSVILLE, 37332Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE5905 PORTVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)MCNABB, TUFF WESLEY728 MT CARMEL RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON1802 HWY 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, CANDICE MICHELLE22 DAHLIA LANE ROSSVILLE, 30742Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MILNER, MICHAEL WILLIAM5721 GRUBB RD SIDE A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MORRIS, TRIQUITA1318 CAMELOT DR COLLEGE PARK, 30349Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYNEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS1520 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POWE, RONNIE3824 CONAHANEY TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESRAINES, AMANDA BETH5016 KENNER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERREESE, JASMIN301 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffUNLAWFUL EXPOSURESCHMUCKER, AUSTIN WADE557 CARDINAL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSCHWARTZKOPF, JAMIE JO15095 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY EVADINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSHELTON, ROBERT11214 MELONIE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHRUM, KEVIN WILEY727 E 11ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME OUT OF SMITH COUNTY TEXSMITH, CLAYTON LEWIS1509 SPRINGVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, MAKENZIE S5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTOUDEMIRE, JAMAYL JORDAN3603 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETATE, ARIEL MARISSA5505 BRAINERD RD, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMPSON, ANGELAHOMELESS EAST LAKE AREA CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILBOURN, TRISTAN CHASE116 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDWORRELL, NATHANIEL A6024 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION

Here are the mug shots:

