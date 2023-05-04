Latest Headlines

Woman Says Moving Man Made Sexual Advances Toward Her

  Thursday, May 4, 2023

A woman in the Highway 58 area said a moving man made sexual advances toward her while helping with a move out of an old house into a new one.

Law enforcement said the alleged incidents happened last Sept. 22 and 23. The woman earlier gave information to authorities, then she recently decided that she wanted to prosecute.

Jerrelle Wilson, 29, has been charged with sexual battery.

The woman said she had contracted with Two Men and a Truck for the move.

She said Wilson was one of the crew. She said he brushed his hand over her butt five or six times when none of the other movers were around.

The woman said he would say "Excuse me" or "Right behind you."

She said after arriving at the new house she was cleaning up in the kitchen when Wilson grabbed her butt. 

She said the next day Wilson showed up with another mover to complete the work at the old house. She said Wilson asked if there was anything else to be done, and she said the attic still had items in it. He asked to be shown access to the attic.

The woman said when she was showing Wilson the attic, she felt him come up behind her and rub his penis on her butt and grab her hand.

She said she turned around and asked him what he was doing.

She said he told her, "My bad."

The woman said he stood in the doorway talking and would not let her by. She said he finally let her leave and she went outside and waited with an HVAC man who was also at the house. 

