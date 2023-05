Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 BREDWELL, DAVID LEE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 05/03/2023

1 SMART, DRUCILLA M CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FOR FILING A FALSE POLICE REPORT 05/03/2023

1 FAIRRIS, KIMBERLY ANNETTE CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FOR FILING A FALSE POLICE REPORT 05/03/2023

1 SMART, KIMBERLY M CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY FOR FILING A FALSE POLICE REPORT 05/03/2023

1 WORLEY, CASSEY D POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 05/03/2023

True Bills:

315432 1 BREDWELL, DAVID LEE DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 05/03/2023

315432 2 BREDWELL, DAVID LEE LEAVING SCENE STRIKING FIXTURE 05/03/2023

315432 3 BREDWELL, DAVID LEE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 05/03/2023

315434 1 SMART, DRUCILLA M AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 05/03/2023

315434 2 SMART, DRUCILLA M THEFT OF PROPERTY 05/03/2023

315433 1 FAIRRIS, KIMBERLY ANNETTE AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 05/03/2023

315433 2 FAIRRIS, KIMBERLY ANNETTE THEFT OF PROPERTY 05/03/2023

315435 1 SMART, KIMBERLY M AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 05/03/2023

315435 2 SMART, KIMBERLY M THEFT OF PROPERTY 05/03/2023

315436 1 FAIRRIS, KIMBERLY ANNETTE FAILURE TO APPEAR 05/03/2023

315437 1 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL THEFT OF PROPERTY 05/03/2023

315437 2 GOODLOW, STACY DARREL ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 05/03/2023

315438 1 JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 05/03/2023

315438 2 JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW VEHICULAR ASSAULT 05/03/2023

315438 3 JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY 05/03/2023

315438 4 JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY 05/03/2023

315439 1 NORWOOD, GREGORY JAMES POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

CONVICTION

05/03/2023

315440 1 SNOW JR, THOMAS UVELL DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER 05/03/2023

315440 2 SNOW JR, THOMAS UVELL OPEN CONTAINER LAW 05/03/2023

315440 3 SNOW JR, THOMAS UVELL POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 05/03/2023



315440 4 SNOW JR, THOMAS UVELL DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 05/03/2023

315440 5 SNOW JR, THOMAS UVELL DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 05/03/2023

315441 1 SUTTLES, BRANDON T DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 05/03/2023

315442 1 WORLEY, CASSEY D POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 05/03/2023

315442 2 WORLEY, CASSEY D POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 05/03/2023