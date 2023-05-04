Off-Duty Police Officers Added At Station Street As Full Operating Hours Return

The Station Street entertainment district will return to full operating hours from 9 p.m.-3 a.m. this weekend - with off-duty police officers added.

City officials said there will be two officers on duty from 9-11 p.m. to patrol the street by the Chattanooga Choo Choo. They will be joined by six more off-duty police officers from 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Ellis Smith and Chris Anderson, of the mayor's office, said the extra security will cost between $5,600 to $6,000 per week. He said all but one (Brian Joyce and Joseph Bruns) business owner along the street has agreed to pay a share of the cost. The city will contribute $1,600 per week.

The city is also buying bollards that can be easily placed and removed so the street can be blocked off at times when it is crowded with bar hoppers. That cost is about $40,000.

The restriction on open drinking outside the bars remains in place for the 30-day trial period.

Mr. Anderson said the city plans to pass an Entertainment District resolution that will permanently require all Station Street business owners to contribute to the extra security.

Police Chief Celeste Murphy said there had been "way too many acts of violence on Station Street in recent weeks. However, with new restrictions, there were no such incidents over the past two weeks, she said.

Mayor Tim Kelly had put down an Executive Order curbing the operating hours and pausing on-street drinking.