Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, May 5, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON 
1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE 
2702 NORTH ORCHARD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, KABRISHA 
3828 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE 
3047 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMERON, CODY 
1349 COUNTY RD 609 ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1000

DANIELS, ATIBA RASHEEN 
620 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ROBBERY 39130401

DAVIS, CHUCK 
2417 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071204 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111909 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER

GILBERT, ALBERT 
1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

GOODLOW, STACY DARREL 
5307 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

GRAY, DYREY 
908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101211 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE 
3331 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)

HERNANDEZ-LOPEZ, LAZARO 
1606 SUNRAY DRIVEGU EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, ERIC D 
611 W 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374101807 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUNT, VICTOR LEBRON 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 13 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAWRENCE, KEITH 
2209 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063926 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE 
713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 84 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEWIS, TAGEN MICHELLE 
5835 BERDENE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG, JENNIFER RENEE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LUCIOUS, JESSICA F 
817 FLYNN STREET APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANUS, MARTY EUGENE 
6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS 
3936 DAHILA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY 
1785 THRASHER PIKE HOMLESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE 
8910 WELLTHOR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REED, LONNIE DALE 
47 OLD LONGHOLLOW RD/ HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307072950 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REESE, JOHN 
712 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EXTORTION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
4113 Dorris St Apt A Chattanooga, 374101775 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SEBASTIAN, FRANCISCO MARCOS 
1606 SUNRAY DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN 
724 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, JAMES ALLEN 
1140 PIERCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, RANDALL KEITH 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STEELE, BRIAN GREGORY 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORRES, ZAVIOUS R 
618 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS 
1202 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER

WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL 
4400 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

WILLIAMS, WHITNEY AUTUMN 
816 COUNTY RD 297 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WITHEROW, KENDALL RHEA 
6101 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ASSAULT

