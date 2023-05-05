Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON

1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)



BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE

2702 NORTH ORCHARD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, KABRISHA

3828 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE

3047 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAMERON, CODY

1349 COUNTY RD 609 ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT UNDER $1000



DANIELS, ATIBA RASHEEN

620 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ROBBERY 39130401



DAVIS, CHUCK

2417 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071204

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111909

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

OTHER



GILBERT, ALBERT

1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



GOODLOW, STACY DARREL

5307 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION



GRAY, DYREY

908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101211

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE

3331 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)



HERNANDEZ-LOPEZ, LAZARO

1606 SUNRAY DRIVEGU EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HILL, ERIC D

611 W 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374101807

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUNT, VICTOR LEBRON

8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 13 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LAWRENCE, KEITH

2209 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063926

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE

713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 84 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LEWIS, TAGEN MICHELLE

5835 BERDENE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LONG, JENNIFER RENEE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



LUCIOUS, JESSICA F

817 FLYNN STREET APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MANUS, MARTY EUGENE

6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS

3936 DAHILA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY

1785 THRASHER PIKE HOMLESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE

8910 WELLTHOR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



REED, LONNIE DALE

47 OLD LONGHOLLOW RD/ HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307072950

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REESE, JOHN

712 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EXTORTION

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

4113 Dorris St Apt A Chattanooga, 374101775

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



SEBASTIAN, FRANCISCO MARCOS

1606 SUNRAY DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN

724 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SMITH, JAMES ALLEN

1140 PIERCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SMITH, RANDALL KEITH

9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



STEELE, BRIAN GREGORY

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TORRES, ZAVIOUS R

618 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS

1202 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

OTHER



WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL

4400 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST



WILLIAMS, WHITNEY AUTUMN

816 COUNTY RD 297 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WITHEROW, KENDALL RHEA

6101 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ASSAULT

