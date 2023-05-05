Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON
1785 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE
2702 NORTH ORCHARD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, KABRISHA
3828 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE
3047 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMERON, CODY
1349 COUNTY RD 609 ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1000
DANIELS, ATIBA RASHEEN
620 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ROBBERY 39130401
DAVIS, CHUCK
2417 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071204
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT G4 CHATTANOOGA, 374111909
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER
GILBERT, ALBERT
1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
5307 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
GRAY, DYREY
908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101211
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
3331 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
HERNANDEZ-LOPEZ, LAZARO
1606 SUNRAY DRIVEGU EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, ERIC D
611 W 47TH ST Chattanooga, 374101807
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUNT, VICTOR LEBRON
8264 ELLIE PLAZA PLACE APT 13 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAWRENCE, KEITH
2209 STUART ST Chattanooga, 374063926
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE
713 DANBURY DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 84 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEWIS, TAGEN MICHELLE
5835 BERDENE CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, JENNIFER RENEE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LUCIOUS, JESSICA F
817 FLYNN STREET APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
6733 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS
3936 DAHILA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY
1785 THRASHER PIKE HOMLESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE
8910 WELLTHOR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REED, LONNIE DALE
47 OLD LONGHOLLOW RD/ HOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307072950
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REESE, JOHN
712 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EXTORTION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
4113 Dorris St Apt A Chattanooga, 374101775
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SEBASTIAN, FRANCISCO MARCOS
1606 SUNRAY DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN
724 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, JAMES ALLEN
1140 PIERCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, RANDALL KEITH
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STEELE, BRIAN GREGORY
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORRES, ZAVIOUS R
618 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS
1202 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER
WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
4400 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
WILLIAMS, WHITNEY AUTUMN
816 COUNTY RD 297 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITHEROW, KENDALL RHEA
6101 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNETTE, RICKY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/13/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
|
|BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, KABRISHA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, KRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAMERON, CODY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, CHUCK
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/12/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GAINES, GEONTA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GILBERT, ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
|
|GRAY, DYREY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
|
|HERNANDEZ-LOPEZ, LAZARO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/02/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUNT, VICTOR LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/13/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|LAWRENCE, LARRY BERLE
Age at Arrest: 84
Date of Birth: 10/21/1938
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, TAGEN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LONG, JENNIFER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LUCIOUS, JESSICA F
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/04/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MURRAY, JENNIFER DAISY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAINES, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REESE, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- EXTORTION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|SEBASTIAN, FRANCISCO MARCOS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/25/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMILEY, DANIEL JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/16/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/03/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, RANDALL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|TORRES, ZAVIOUS R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|WILLIAMS, WHITNEY AUTUMN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|