Apartment Fire Sends 1 To Hospital Friday Morning

An apartment fire sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

At 9:07 a.m., Blue Shift companies responded to the Rustic Village Apartments at 510 Central Drive.

Food was accidentally left on the stove inside one of the units at the complex, starting a fire.

The resident was out of the apartment upon CFD’s arrival and she was then transported to the hospital for observation for possible smoke inhalation. Children in the apartment were not injured.

The building was evacuated.

Squad 13 saw heavy smoke coming out of the patio door when they pulled up. Firefighters made an aggressive blitz attack to knock the fire down and then went into the structure to put the fire out.

Kitchen contents were damaged and the apartment sustained smoke damage.

Residents in the damaged unit were displaced.

Quint 8, Quint 21, Engine 15, Squad 13, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 2, Battalion 1, HCEMS, CPD and EPB responded.