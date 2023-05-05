Police Look For Witnesses From April 29 Hamilton Place Shooting

Chattanooga Police are asking for assistance with an on-going investigation. Investigators are looking for potential witnesses or victims from the shots fired incident at Hamilton Place.

If there's anyone who was present at Hamilton Place Mall on Saturday, April 29, during the shots fired incident, in particular the parking lot area of Dick's Sporting Goods, and either had a vehicle damaged by gunfire or felt that their life was endangered during this incident, Gun Team investigators would like to speak with you.

The Gun Team can be reached at 643-5403 or via email at cpdgunteam@chattanooga.gov