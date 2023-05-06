Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
3814 FAGAN ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 374101716
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE
2612 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROM, CODY CHRISTIAN WAYNE
201 PROVINS HOLLYWOOD, 35752
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, ALICIA A
2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CABRERA, LUIS DELEON
4311 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CAREY, TRAVIS JAMAL
6727 INDUS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE
206 WEST INDIANA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DEVILLANUEVA, SKILA
108 CHERRY STREET BAXTER, 38544
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS
727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, JASON ERIC
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GLENN, MAUQUISHA DANYELLE
2219 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRIFFIN, KEYSHA MACHELLE
4417 OAKWOOD DR APT 4417 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HAGGARD, MARY F
3704 WEST AVE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE
8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639013
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, OLVIN ISMAR
45169 PAW TRI CAHTTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072807
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOLT, TRACY WAYNE
8167 OLD ENGLISH RD JACKSONVILLE, 32244
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON
17070 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PARKING
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, ALLEN VONDELL
2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JONES, BERLINDA
1439 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) - PTR
JORDAN, TERRELL JERMAINE
111 HILL SIDE VILLAGE DRIVE ATLANTA, 30317
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KAZEMERSKY, DIANNE NICOLE
3107 CARLTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KEEL, MICHAEL JARROD
6219 BREEZY HOLLOW LAND HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLEY, TIMOTHY WADE
1590 COUNTY ROAD HIGDON, 35979
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY
KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE
2000 E 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KNIGHT, DOMINIQUE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOFTIN, DOUGLAS SHAWN
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLURE, JAMES DAVID
11607 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS. OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH
MCGRUDER, CEDRIC C
500 E FAIRFIELD DR APT 43 PENSACOLA, 32503
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENASCO, RAYMOND HOWARD
10930 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MITCHELL, KEYAUN D
2230 E 25TH ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MOORE, ANTHONY EUGENE
6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOORE, ANTONIO JULIUS
708 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NOWELLS, DARRAN DEWAYNE
3510 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAGE, NOAH CURTIS
5902 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 373414926
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000.00
PARKER, RONNISHA L
6635 POPLAR WOODS CIR S #5 MEMPHIS, 38138
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD
4903 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112514
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, WALTER EVELIO
2004 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PRICE, ELIZABETH CHARLENE
2425 ASHMOORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE
3008 NOA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAINES, MISTY MICHELE
7466 HWY 41 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RIDLEY, LACY KAY
104 MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE
RINGER, RONNIE LEBRON
2709 CITICO AVE F5 CHATTANOOGA, 374023908
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SADDLER, DEVONTE CAMERON
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SANTIAGO, ERICA
1404 DOUBLE S ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCHOFIELD, SKYLA S
801 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIANIPAR, GOTTFRIED G
4389 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 373638468
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMER, GERALD LAINE
2809 FLAT BRANCH SPUR TRACY CITY, 373874836
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
SIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER
11440 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOUDMIRE, KESHIA LESHAY
1104 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STUDIMIRE, LASHELL
2040 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TATE-THOMAS, ERICA RENEA
53 STATE STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FUGITIVE DADE COUNTY
TURAY, KEBBIE THADUBAH
501 CARRAIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WALTON, TONI JLISA
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARE, JOSHUA N
8300 WITHEROW WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING
WHITTEMORE, STEPHANIE NICOLE
2715 BOUNT OAT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37315
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN
4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOMBLE, PAO KUEI
6731 JORDAN RUN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE
280 CORAL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WRIGHT, KITTY NICHOLE
1120 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
