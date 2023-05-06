Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/14/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/05/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROM, CODY CHRISTIAN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CABRERA, LUIS DELEON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/18/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CAREY, TRAVIS JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DEVILLANUEVA, SKILA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/08/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOOTES, CHIQUITA L

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/30/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, KEYSHA MACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HAGGARD, MARY F

Age at Arrest: 78

Date of Birth: 11/18/1944

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) HARRISON, EDDIE LEON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 02/06/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, OLVIN ISMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HODGES, FREDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HOLT, TRACY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

IMPROPER PARKING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, BERLINDA

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 10/18/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) - PTR JORDAN, TERRELL JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KAZEMERSKY, DIANNE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/29/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KEEL, MICHAEL JARROD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/16/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, TIMOTHY WADE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY KNIGHT, DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOFTIN, DOUGLAS SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/01/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLURE, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING

POSSESSION OF METH MCGRUDER, CEDRIC C

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MITCHELL, KEYAUN D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MOORE, ANTHONY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NOWELLS, DARRAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PARKER, RONNISHA L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/16/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/10/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, WALTER EVELIO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PRICE, ELIZABETH CHARLENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/23/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

POSSESSION MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE RAINES, MISTY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/13/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RIDLEY, LACY KAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE RINGER, RONNIE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/16/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SADDLER, DEVONTE CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SANTIAGO, ERICA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCHOFIELD, SKYLA S

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/05/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FAILURE TO APPEAR SIANIPAR, GOTTFRIED G

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMER, GERALD LAINE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/15/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES STIERS, BARRY DUANE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/27/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STOUDMIRE, KESHIA LESHAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STUDIMIRE, LASHELL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TATE-THOMAS, ERICA RENEA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/27/1972

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE DADE COUNTY WALTON, TONI JLISA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, JOSHUA N

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/28/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/04/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHITTEMORE, STEPHANIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR WOMBLE, PAO KUEI

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 12/02/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WRIGHT, KITTY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

