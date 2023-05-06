Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, May 6, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE 
7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE 
3814 FAGAN ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 374101716 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOYD, BARTHOLOMEW 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE 
2612 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROM, CODY CHRISTIAN WAYNE 
201 PROVINS HOLLYWOOD, 35752 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, ALICIA A 
2015 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB 
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CABRERA, LUIS DELEON 
4311 10TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CAREY, TRAVIS JAMAL 
6727 INDUS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE 
206 WEST INDIANA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DEVILLANUEVA, SKILA 
108 CHERRY STREET BAXTER, 38544 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DIAZ CASTRO, JORGE LUIS 
727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, JASON ERIC 
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GLENN, MAUQUISHA DANYELLE 
2219 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRIFFIN, KEYSHA MACHELLE 
4417 OAKWOOD DR APT 4417 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HAGGARD, MARY F 
3704 WEST AVE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HARRISON, EDDIE LEON 
2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE 
8250 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639013 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ, OLVIN ISMAR 
45169 PAW TRI CAHTTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374072807 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HODGES, FREDDIE LEE 
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLT, TRACY WAYNE 
8167 OLD ENGLISH RD JACKSONVILLE, 32244 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JOHNSON, DARIUS LEBRON 
17070 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMPROPER PARKING
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, ALLEN VONDELL 
2011 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JONES, BERLINDA 
1439 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) - PTR

JORDAN, TERRELL JERMAINE 
111 HILL SIDE VILLAGE DRIVE ATLANTA, 30317 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KAZEMERSKY, DIANNE NICOLE 
3107 CARLTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KEEL, MICHAEL JARROD 
6219 BREEZY HOLLOW LAND HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, TIMOTHY WADE 
1590 COUNTY ROAD HIGDON, 35979 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

KELLOGG, OMARIO SINCERE 
2000 E 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KNIGHT, DOMINIQUE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOFTIN, DOUGLAS SHAWN 
HOMELESS LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLURE, JAMES DAVID 
11607 GUTH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSS. OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH WHILE DRIVING
POSSESSION OF METH

MCGRUDER, CEDRIC C 
500 E FAIRFIELD DR APT 43 PENSACOLA, 32503 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MENASCO, RAYMOND HOWARD 
10930 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MITCHELL, KEYAUN D 
2230 E 25TH ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MOORE, ANTHONY EUGENE 
6239 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOORE, ANTONIO JULIUS 
708 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NOWELLS, DARRAN DEWAYNE 
3510 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAGE, NOAH CURTIS 
5902 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 373414926 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000.00

PARKER, RONNISHA L 
6635 POPLAR WOODS CIR S #5 MEMPHIS, 38138 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PENLEY, MICHAEL RICHARD 
4903 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112514 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, WALTER EVELIO 
2004 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PRICE, ELIZABETH CHARLENE 
2425 ASHMOORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RAGSDALE, AHTORIA CHARELLE 
3008 NOA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAINES, MISTY MICHELE 
7466 HWY 41 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RIDLEY, LACY KAY 
104 MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION CRACK COCAINE

RINGER, RONNIE LEBRON 
2709 CITICO AVE F5 CHATTANOOGA, 374023908 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL 
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SADDLER, DEVONTE CAMERON 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SANTIAGO, ERICA 
1404 DOUBLE S ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCHOFIELD, SKYLA S 
801 N. GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIANIPAR, GOTTFRIED G 
4389 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 373638468 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMER, GERALD LAINE 
2809 FLAT BRANCH SPUR TRACY CITY, 373874836 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

SIMPSON, PAUL FLETCHER 
11440 HIGDON ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SMITH, ERIC DEWAYNE 
9122 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STOUDMIRE, KESHIA LESHAY 
1104 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STUDIMIRE, LASHELL 
2040 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TATE-THOMAS, ERICA RENEA 
53 STATE STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FUGITIVE DADE COUNTY

TURAY, KEBBIE THADUBAH 
501 CARRAIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WALTON, TONI JLISA 
1315 ROANOAKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, JOSHUA N 
8300 WITHEROW WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SPEEDING

WHITTEMORE, STEPHANIE NICOLE 
2715 BOUNT OAT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, DOMINIQUE LEQUAN 
4723 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOMBLE, PAO KUEI 
6731 JORDAN RUN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE 
280 CORAL COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WRIGHT, KITTY NICHOLE 
1120 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

