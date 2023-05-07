Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADDISON, ISAAC D
7834 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRADY, SHELLY LYNN
113 REIN LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CANALES, WILENLIA JEANETTE
1826 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON
112 IRIS DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE
1376 JEWELL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOOTES, CHIQUITA L
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
GLADDEN, TEONNA A
2410 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063531
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GRANT, DAVID BRANDON
2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE
9106 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, ISAI
8650 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 373633128
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOAQUIN, BINDREZ FERNANDO
4325 LARAZD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA
4228 FOREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED)
LABROSSE, RACHEL E
1310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
LAFERRY, JAMES DAVID
639 GROSS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON
7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
LOPEZ-MANUEL, NELVIN CECILIO
7208 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MERRITT, CHRISTOPHER M
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F5 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSS, TYLER THOMAS
1809 WEEKS CREST CR NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
NASH, DERECK SHAYNE
512 FORGOTTEN RD JEFFERSON, 377603996
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REEVES, RILEY ALAN
1900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDOVAL-VASQUEZ, KATHERINE JASMIN
7269 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218627
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SKYLES, JIMMY DALE
2336 COUNTY ROAD 97 FORT PAYNE, 35968
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE DEKALB ALABAMA
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
STIERS, BARRY DUANE
4336 HESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
6133 E BRAINERD RD HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214916
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WATSON, DEMETRIUS QUANTEZ
3700 CHRRYTON DRIVE APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
309 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WITT, CHARLES MICHAEL
117 SPRING STREET BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, COSHA A
3015 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
