Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, May 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, ISAAC D 
7834 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRADY, SHELLY LYNN 
113 REIN LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CANALES, WILENLIA JEANETTE 
1826 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON 
112 IRIS DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE 
1376 JEWELL ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOOTES, CHIQUITA L 
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GLADDEN, TEONNA A 
2410 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063531 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GRANT, DAVID BRANDON 
2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE 
9106 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, ISAI 
8650 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 373633128 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOAQUIN, BINDREZ FERNANDO 
4325 LARAZD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA 
4228 FOREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED)

LABROSSE, RACHEL E 
1310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

LAFERRY, JAMES DAVID 
639 GROSS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON 
7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

LOPEZ-MANUEL, NELVIN CECILIO 
7208 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MERRITT, CHRISTOPHER M 
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F5 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSS, TYLER THOMAS 
1809 WEEKS CREST CR NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

NASH, DERECK SHAYNE 
512 FORGOTTEN RD JEFFERSON, 377603996 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REEVES, RILEY ALAN 
1900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SANDOVAL-VASQUEZ, KATHERINE JASMIN 
7269 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218627 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SKYLES, JIMMY DALE 
2336 COUNTY ROAD 97 FORT PAYNE, 35968 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE DEKALB ALABAMA

SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

STIERS, BARRY DUANE 
4336 HESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY 
6133 E BRAINERD RD HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214916 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WATSON, DEMETRIUS QUANTEZ 
3700 CHRRYTON DRIVE APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
309 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WITT, CHARLES MICHAEL 
117 SPRING STREET BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, COSHA A 
3015 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

