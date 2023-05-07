Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, ISAAC D

7834 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRADY, SHELLY LYNN

113 REIN LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANALES, WILENLIA JEANETTE

1826 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON

112 IRIS DRIVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE

1376 JEWELL ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOOTES, CHIQUITA L

1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



GLADDEN, TEONNA A

2410 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063531

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDERSON, ASHLEY BROOKE

9106 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERNANDEZ, ISAI

8650 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 373633128

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JOAQUIN, BINDREZ FERNANDO

4325 LARAZD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



JONES, KATELYN ALEXANDRIA

4228 FOREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED)



LABROSSE, RACHEL E

1310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALELAFERRY, JAMES DAVID639 GROSS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON7409 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111LOPEZ-MANUEL, NELVIN CECILIO7208 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMERRITT, CHRISTOPHER M7301 E BRAINERD RD APT F5 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOSS, TYLER THOMAS1809 WEEKS CREST CR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTYNASH, DERECK SHAYNE512 FORGOTTEN RD JEFFERSON, 377603996Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONREEVES, RILEY ALAN1900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSANDOVAL-VASQUEZ, KATHERINE JASMIN7269 HAMILTON CAMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374218627Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSKYLES, JIMMY DALE2336 COUNTY ROAD 97 FORT PAYNE, 35968Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE DEKALB ALABAMASMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)STIERS, BARRY DUANE4336 HESTER BROOKE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY6133 E BRAINERD RD HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214916Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWATSON, DEMETRIUS QUANTEZ3700 CHRRYTON DRIVE APT 22 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE309 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWITT, CHARLES MICHAEL117 SPRING STREET BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, COSHA A3015 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots: