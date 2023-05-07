Latest Headlines

Vehicle Runs Into Midas Building On Brainerd Road

  • Sunday, May 7, 2023
Chattanooga Police responded Saturday evening to a crash where a vehicle ran into a building.

Police located a single vehicle (truck) that crashed into Midas at 5951 Brainerd Road.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Review of the crash showed that the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle crossed over into on-coming traffic, jumped a curb, went through a grass field, across a parking lot and into the building. The vehicle subsequently struck two vehicles inside the building before coming to rest.

The building sustained damage but was deemed structurally sound.

It is believed the cause of the crash was medically related.
Win two tickets to opening night of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen. The production of Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ... more

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp on Sunday announced the county’s interest in the 11-acre “Golden Gateway” site being sold by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, with a vision to develop it into ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, ISAAC D 7834 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

