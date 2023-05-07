Vehicle Runs Into Midas Building On Brainerd Road

Chattanooga Police responded Saturday evening to a crash where a vehicle ran into a building.



Police located a single vehicle (truck) that crashed into Midas at 5951 Brainerd Road.



The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.



Review of the crash showed that the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle crossed over into on-coming traffic, jumped a curb, went through a grass field, across a parking lot and into the building. The vehicle subsequently struck two vehicles inside the building before coming to rest.



The building sustained damage but was deemed structurally sound.