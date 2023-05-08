Police Blotter: Woman Stands In Middle Of Road To Prove Point To Boyfriend; Woman Thinks Boyfriend’s Ex Called Police With False Claim

While patrolling the Baker South Sector at Rossville Boulevard and E. 32nd Street, officers saw a woman standing in the middle of Rossville Boulevard. The officers spoke with the woman and instructed her to move to the sidewalk. The woman said she was in a disorder with her boyfriend who was also there. The woman said she was in the middle of the road to prove a point to her boyfriend. She told officers that she was not suicidal and didn’t want to harm herself. The boyfriend said they were in a disorder over a lighter. The woman requested transportation to Market Street so she could separate herself from the situation. Officers transported her without incident.

* * *

Officers were dispatched for a disorder prevention on Belaire Drive. A woman said she was going to collect her belongings from a man’s residence, but would like to have police there because of an incident earlier that morning. An officer spoke with the man who said the woman could collect her belongings and could drive his vehicle to her residence so she didn't have to walk. The woman declined and asked for the man to drive her instead, as to not have to return his vehicle to his residence. Both agreed to these terms.

* * *

A man on Van Buren Street told police that more he found his vehicle's center console was open and it appeared there was approximately $2 worth of change taken from it. The man didn't remember if he locked his vehicle's door the night prior. There was no damage to the vehicle the man could see.

* * *

While working an auto theft on Jersey Pike, an officer saw a trunk on a white sedan opened. After a little investigation, the officer found the owner in an apartment. They checked the vehicle and the steering column had been popped in an attempt to steal the car. This vehicle was stolen a month ago and had already been updated by Hyundai so they were unsuccessful. The officer attempted to pull prints from the column area but was unable. The owners didn’t report anything stolen from the car.

* * *

A woman on Enclave Bay Drive called police and said her car had been "ransacked" the night before. Her wallet was open with her credit cards and Georgia State ID stolen, along with some miscellaneous paperwork. The woman said she had left her doors unlocked.

* * *

A man on Fagan Street told police someone had broken the front passenger side window of his vehicle and stolen his wallet. The man said he had left his wallet on the center console area above the radio. The man was unsure of any other items stolen. He said he had approximately $100 cash, credit/debit cards and his Tennessee driver’s license in his brown Fossil bi-fold wallet. He had locked his cards and didn’t find any fraudulent or attempted transactions on his cards.

* * *

A woman on S. Beech Street told police she received a text earlier that week asking to approve a transaction made on her credit card. She said she denied the transaction and made multiple attempts to contact her credit card customer service to address it. The woman said she was unable to make contact with the company. She checked her credit account and noticed an unknown suspect had made six transactions, not authorized by her, to Unicity USA Incorporated Inc, totaling approximately $1,035. She will continue to call her credit company to have her card locked and to file a report with them.

* * *

A man on Lupton Drive discovered his vehicle had been rummaged through the night before. Two of his JBL bluetooth speakers were stolen, a FLIP 5 and a FLIP 6. The FLIP 6 had an after-market rubber sleeve around it with a bright hunter orange para cord. The man said there was no damage to his vehicle and he left it unlocked overnight.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road called police and said someone in Utah was withdrawing $70 a week from his bank account since January 2023. The man said the company withdrawing the money was a furniture store. He was already correcting the issue with his bank.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Vance Street on a report of a woman in a black vehicle with a firearm. Police saw a car matching the description and spoke with the woman. While speaking with the woman, police were informed by dispatch that the reporting person had stopped speaking with them and wouldn’t provide any information. Police learned that the woman’s boyfriend had an ex-girlfriend who had recently begun to cause problems for them and they believed she had called as a result of a verbal argument which had taken place earlier before police arrived. Police were unable to make contact with the initial caller to gain any further information.