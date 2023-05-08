Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE

5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



BROOKS, JOSEPH DANIEL

727 E 11TH ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BROWN, TOKETA RENEE

840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DAVE, TALLIA ALEXANDRA

2614 GLENWOOD PKWY APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 374041762

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



DE LA CRUZ, VICTOR

UNKNOWN CLEVELAND, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DE LA CRUZ-LUNEZ, EDUARDO

1126 KIND AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ

420 MONTGOMERY AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOINS, JIMMY LEE

7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



GOODMAN, ETERNITY BRIEANNA

100 WEST PEACHTREE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HALE, ROBERT THORTON

140 COWPEN RD DUNLAP, 373272530

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING



HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN

1101 ARLINGTON CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



HAVIS, AARON DURAN

5350 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON

1165 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052600

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JEWET, ISAAC IBARGUN

422 BENTON ST DALTON, 307203453

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JOHNSON, LAWRENCE

2014 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JUAREZ CHAVEZ, JOSE ANTONIO

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



KINSER, MICHEAL SHANE

7209 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



LEE, KENNETH WAYNE

1672 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 38736

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA

316 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MACIEL, LUIZ REYNALDO

8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT #23 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN

20 MASON DRIVE APT 1203 CHATTANOOGA, 374152697

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARTON, ZACKERY SHANE

335 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



PATTON, MARGARET GARLINGTON

3975 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153713

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



PENDERGRASS, SAMUEL DEAN

126 CAMPBELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

1608 Mccallie Ferry Rd Soddy Daisy, 373797920

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS

6234 PICKLY LOOP OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SCHOLTZ, JOHN MATTHEW

6903 RAMSEYTOWN RD HARRISON, 373419648

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SMITH, ZANQUETHIA MERCDEDES

1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SPARKS, ANGELA PAULINE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



STEWART, WILBURN HIGGINS

6757 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TOSTON, ALEXANDER SCOTT

12252 FERNCREEK DR ALPHARETTA, 300045336

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF SERVICES



