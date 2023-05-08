Latest Headlines

  Monday, May 8, 2023

Here are the mug shots:
BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
BROOKS, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVE, TALLIA ALEXANDRA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DE LA CRUZ, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DE LA CRUZ-LUNEZ, EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOINS, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GOODMAN, ETERNITY BRIEANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALE, ROBERT THORTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • SPEEDING
HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HAVIS, AARON DURAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JEWET, ISAAC IBARGUN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KINSER, MICHEAL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/12/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • SPEEDING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEE, KENNETH WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/07/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/09/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARTON, ZACKERY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PENDERGRASS, SAMUEL DEAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHOLTZ, JOHN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, ZANQUETHIA MERCDEDES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEWART, WILBURN HIGGINS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/30/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TOSTON, ALEXANDER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF SERVICES


