Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE
5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
BROOKS, JOSEPH DANIEL
727 E 11TH ST/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BROWN, TOKETA RENEE
840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVE, TALLIA ALEXANDRA
2614 GLENWOOD PKWY APT4 CHATTANOOGA, 374041762
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DE LA CRUZ, VICTOR
UNKNOWN CLEVELAND, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DE LA CRUZ-LUNEZ, EDUARDO
1126 KIND AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ
420 MONTGOMERY AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOINS, JIMMY LEE
7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GOODMAN, ETERNITY BRIEANNA
100 WEST PEACHTREE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALE, ROBERT THORTON
140 COWPEN RD DUNLAP, 373272530
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN
1101 ARLINGTON CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HAVIS, AARON DURAN
5350 SLAYTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON
1165 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052600
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JEWET, ISAAC IBARGUN
422 BENTON ST DALTON, 307203453
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, LAWRENCE
2014 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JUAREZ CHAVEZ, JOSE ANTONIO
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KINSER, MICHEAL SHANE
7209 TANYA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEE, KENNETH WAYNE
1672 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 38736
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LOGAN, MARISA TASHEA
316 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MACIEL, LUIZ REYNALDO
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT #23 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN
20 MASON DRIVE APT 1203 CHATTANOOGA, 374152697
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARTON, ZACKERY SHANE
335 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PATTON, MARGARET GARLINGTON
3975 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153713
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PENDERGRASS, SAMUEL DEAN
126 CAMPBELL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
1608 Mccallie Ferry Rd Soddy Daisy, 373797920
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS
6234 PICKLY LOOP OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHOLTZ, JOHN MATTHEW
6903 RAMSEYTOWN RD HARRISON, 373419648
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, ZANQUETHIA MERCDEDES
1105 ARLINGTON AVE APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPARKS, ANGELA PAULINE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STEWART, WILBURN HIGGINS
6757 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TOSTON, ALEXANDER SCOTT
12252 FERNCREEK DR ALPHARETTA, 300045336
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
