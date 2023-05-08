Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collegedale Domestic Assault

Police responded to a domestic disorder at 5168 Chestnutt Creek Road in Collegedale after being notified of a possible stabbing in the home.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the suspect, Christine Marion Wolfersheim, a 27-year-old Cleveland native, who immediately surrendered herself to police.

She was bleeding from a cut to her left wrist.

The victim, Michael Matthew Shaw, was found in the kitchen floor. He was responsive and treated by emergency medical personnel.

Both individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Shaw was kept overnight for observation and is in stable condition.

After receiving stitches to her wrist, Ms. Wolfersheim was booked on aggravated domestic assault charges and transported to the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond was set at $15,000 and her court date is set for June 7 in Collegedale.