Commercial Building On Dodds Avenue Sustains Heavy Damage From Fire

A fire on Dodds Avenue Monday afternoon appeared to have started from a spark from a welder working inside the commercial structure.

CFD Green Shift companies responded to 4605 Dodds Ave at 11:55 AM. Smoke and flames were visible on arrival. Firefighters pulled 2.5” hose line and went into the front door for fire attack. Other personnel went to the side of the building, cut a roll-up door and made entry with a 1 3/4” hose to attack the fire from that angle. They got the flames knocked down quickly, but fire was still trapped in different void spaces and debris, so crews spent time in overhaul making sure everything was fully extinguished. At one point, the interior roof collapsed while firefighters were working inside.

No one was injured. The structure sustained significant damage.

Dodds Avenue from 45th St to 47 St remains closed at this time. Emergency personnel are still working at this location and fire hoses are down in the road providing water supply.

Engine 9, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 13, Quint 14, Battalion 1, CFD’s Safety Chief, CFD’s Operations Chief, building inspectors, CPD, EPB and HCEMS were on the scene of this incident.