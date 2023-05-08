Cleveland Budget Includes No Tax Increase; Gives Employees 5% Raises

The upcoming Cleveland, Tn., budget will not include a tax increase, members of the Cleveland City Council were told Monday.

City Manager Joe Fivas said the budget includes $1.7 million for employee pay increases. There will be five percent raises for all employees who qualify.

He said starting hourly pay for full-time employees will rise from $13 per hour to over $15 an hour.

The budget includes $750,000 for paving.

City police will be moving from 10-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts under the plan.

Russell Dyer, director of the Cleveland City Schools, said its $59.8 million budget is also balanced. He said starting pay for teachers will be raised to $50,000.

He said $1.9 million was being added to the teacher salary line.

Hourly employees in the schools will make no less than $15 per hour.

The budget includes four new English as a Second Language teachers.

Officials of Cleveland Utilities said a five percent water and wastewater rate increase is planned. It initially had been slated at seven percent, it was stated.