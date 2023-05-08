Planning Commission Recommends Against RV, Boat Storage At Walden's Ridge Site

The Planning Commission on Monday afternoon recommended against rezoning to allow RV and boat storage on a 4.5-acre lot off Taft Highway on Walden's Ridge.

The final decision will be by the County Commission on June 14.

Ben Peppers said he had an option to buy the property at 2001 Hollister Road, and he asked for C2 zoning.

Planning commission staff recommended commercial zoning on a portion of the property that would allow the RV and boat storage. It recommended that part of the property at the rear be kept as a buffer.

Mr. Peppers said the entire property should go commercial, saying that section had a number of commercial ventures, including a Dollar General and a Mapco.

Rachel Trout said residents loved the rural setting and did not want to see the RV and boat storage. She said it would hurt their property values.

She said hauling large RVs and boats up the mountain would be detrimental to the unstable roads, and she said the boats and RVs would be a danger to explode.

She said 3-4 nice homes could be built at the site instead.

Mr. Peppers said it would be unlikely that any fire would result. He said the neighborhood had survived the burning of a Mexican restaurant at the site.