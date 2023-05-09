Police Blotter: Found Gun Is Actually A Toy; Women At Vet Hospital At 3 AM Waiting For Cat To Have Surgery

A person on Oak Street told police they found a firearm. It was examined by police and determined to be a toy.

* * *

A woman on Hughes Avenue called police and said someone in the Village of Alton Park pointed a gun towards her. As she was speaking with the call takers, she became upset and hung up. When police called her back, she said she would handle it herself. Dispatch checked the phone number and identified who the phone belonged to, but it is unknown if it was her on the phone. Police tried to find her but were unsuccessful.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road told police the window to his shop was broken. He didn’t have any suspect information, but said there is a homeless man he would like to have trespassed. Police spoke with the man and trespassed him from the location.

* * *

Police responded to a burglar alarm at 1790 Hamill Road. Officers checked the doors and found an unsecured door on the front side of the building. Police checked the business and didn’t find any suspicious activity. Police waited for a responsible party to come and secure the door.

* * *

Police saw a woman on Maple Hills Way yelling on the sidewalk in the rain. The woman asked police for a ride to Carver Recreation Center.

* * *

An officer was called to Speedway at 2245 Hickory Valley Road where a silver Honda Civic was stopped at a gas pump at 3 a.m. As the officer approached the car, the driver started the engine and attempted to drive forward. The officer was able to get the driver to stop and get out of the car. He provided his passport and the officer didn’t smell or see any alcohol in plain view inside the vehicle and it appeared he was just sleeping inside the car.

* * *

A man staying at Super 8 at 8934 Lee Hwy. told police he parked his truck in the parking lot and he had items stolen from it while he slept in the motel. He believes his vehicle was locked, however there were no signs of forced entry. He said his ID, two credit cards, his log book, and his temporary license plate were stolen. He had turned off his credit cards and didn’t know if they were used.

* * *

Two people on Graysville Road were in a disagreement over some tools and compensation for hours worked. They were unable to come to an agreement and left without an incident.

* * *

An employee of Center Med Spa at 320 E. Main St. said a woman had services done by the spa and her credit card was declined when attempting to pay the $899 bill. The customer said she would return and pay the bill in 30 minutes and left. The employee said she attempted to call the customer several times but got a voicemail that was not set up. The employee waited 3.5 hours and then called police. Police spoke with the customer and she said she was in the process of calling the business in order to pay her bill. Police stayed until the bill was paid.

* * *

Police checked on a suspicious silver 4-Runner sitting in the parking lot of the vet hospital at 3201 Broad St. at 3:25 a.m. There were two women in the car and police asked why they were there so early. One of the women said they were waiting for the hospital to open so that her cat could have surgery.