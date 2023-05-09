Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BRADLEY, ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, LADARIUS KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON CANTRELL, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, SKY NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COLSTON, DEBORAH

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/13/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF CONYERS, JADARIUS TERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/11/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELONEY, DEPRESHIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS DRIVING DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS GANN, DAKOTA M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GEORGE, DEMITRIUS LEONTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDEN, BRANDIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/28/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

STALKING GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/13/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/25/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/13/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/12/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) LAVETTE, DIAMOND ROSETTY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/14/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT LEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/28/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LYONS, DUSTIN L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/29/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCFARLAND, CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/28/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLER, TAYONNA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT MILLSAPS, GRACIE MAE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO POLK CO. TN MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MOON, CARMEN LEANNA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/04/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTIC PASCUAL, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, LINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS ROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/06/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHULTZ, EMILY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SIMS, ISAIAH EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/10/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, DAVID SR

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 01/27/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STURKEY, JOSEPH J

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS DRIVINGDOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULDUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS819 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSFORD, ASHLEY NICOLE746 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214365Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGANN, DAKOTA M1228 VITTETOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGEORGE, DEMITRIUS LEONTE1250 NORMAN CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 373120000Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOLDEN, BRANDIE NICOLE11652 HOLLY CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF LEDGEND DRUGS)GRINNAGE, IBN I4312 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE11257 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUDGINS, JOHNATHAN701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: OtherVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER421 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATIONJONES, JEFFREY ALLEN4529 JOACK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)LAVETTE, DIAMOND ROSETTY4129 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTLEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN444 COUNTY ROAD 709 VALLEY HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062674Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKEDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLYONS, DUSTIN L7429 E BRAINERD RD APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 374214873Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCFARLAND, CHEYENNE314 LAURAL TRAILS MONTEAGLE, 37356Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMILLSAPS, GRACIE MAEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIN TRANSIT TO POLK CO. TNMITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE2500 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMOON, CARMEN LEANNA503 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORMSBY, DALE JAMES1369 SOLAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT9905 HIXSOON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICPASCUAL, PEDRO1901 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEAGGRAVATED BURGLARYAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN728 BACON TRL APT 59 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SHULTZ, EMILY MARIE2733 KENTWOOD DR KODAK, 377641856Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSIMPSON, REX GAINDA3111 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064064Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSIMS, ISAIAH EUGENE4803 EDINBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, CHARLES OSCARHOMELESS HIXSON, 373434474Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, DAVID SR1900 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STUDLEY, KORI7930 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTWILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE200 POLK AVE. DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFORGERYTHEFT OF IDENTITYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)WOLFERSHEIM, CHRISTINE MARION172 ARMSTRONG LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)