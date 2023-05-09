Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BRADLEY, ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, LADARIUS KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|CANTRELL, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, SKY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COLSTON, DEBORAH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF
|
|CONYERS, JADARIUS TERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DELONEY, DEPRESHIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
|
|DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|GANN, DAKOTA M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GEORGE, DEMITRIUS LEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOLDEN, BRANDIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/25/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION
|
|JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|LAVETTE, DIAMOND ROSETTY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/28/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LYONS, DUSTIN L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCFARLAND, CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, TAYONNA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ASSAULT
|
|MILLSAPS, GRACIE MAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO POLK CO. TN
|
|MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MOON, CARMEN LEANNA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTIC
|
|PASCUAL, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PERRY, LINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|ROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHULTZ, EMILY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMS, ISAIAH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SMITH, DAVID SR
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/27/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STURKEY, JOSEPH J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|