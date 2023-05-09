Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMBROCIO-JUAREZ, JOSE ARMANDO
2107 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044437
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BROWN, LADARIUS KEVIN
819 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

CANTRELL, ROBERT
314 4TH STREET APT B4 MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE
887 8TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, SKY NICHOLE
909 THORNTON ST LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONYERS, JADARIUS TERMAINE
7655 AUSTIB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT
194 INTEGRA VISTAS DRIVE APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELONEY, DEPRESHIA
7655 AUSTIN DR.

APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS DRIVING

DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
819 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE
746 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214365
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GANN, DAKOTA M
1228 VITTETOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GEORGE, DEMITRIUS LEONTE
1250 NORMAN CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 373120000
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOLDEN, BRANDIE NICOLE
11652 HOLLY CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF LEDGEND DRUGS)

GRINNAGE, IBN I
4312 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL
1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE
11257 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
4210 PINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 411 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER
421 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION

JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN
4529 JOACK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

LAVETTE, DIAMOND ROSETTY
4129 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

LEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN
444 COUNTY ROAD 709 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
3285 GENEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 374062674
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LYONS, DUSTIN L
7429 E BRAINERD RD APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 374214873
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCFARLAND, CHEYENNE
314 LAURAL TRAILS MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MILLSAPS, GRACIE MAE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT TO POLK CO. TN

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
2500 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071058
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MOON, CARMEN LEANNA
503 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
1369 SOLAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT
9905 HIXSOON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTIC

PASCUAL, PEDRO
1901 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
514 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

ROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN
728 BACON TRL APT 59 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SHULTZ, EMILY MARIE
2733 KENTWOOD DR KODAK, 377641856
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPSON, REX GAINDA
3111 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064064
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIMS, ISAIAH EUGENE
4803 EDINBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434474
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, DAVID SR
1900 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUDLEY, KORI
7930 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE
200 POLK AVE. DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FORGERY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WOLFERSHEIM, CHRISTINE MARION
172 ARMSTRONG LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BRADLEY, ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, LADARIUS KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
CANTRELL, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, SKY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COLSTON, DEBORAH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/13/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF
CONYERS, JADARIUS TERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COUCH, KATRINA PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/11/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVENPORT, BRYSON GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELONEY, DEPRESHIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
GANN, DAKOTA M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GEORGE, DEMITRIUS LEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOLDEN, BRANDIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/28/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HINDMAN, JEREMY RANDELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/13/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/25/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HOLDAWAY, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/13/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUDGINS, JOHNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/03/1993
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/12/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTRACTOR'S MISAPPLICATION OF PAYMENTS VIOLATION
JONES, JEFFREY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
LAVETTE, DIAMOND ROSETTY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/14/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
LEWCHUK, FRANKIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/28/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEWIS, ZACKERY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LYONS, DUSTIN L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCFARLAND, CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/28/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MILLER, TAYONNA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ASSAULT
MILLSAPS, GRACIE MAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT TO POLK CO. TN
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MOON, CARMEN LEANNA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTIC
PASCUAL, PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PERRY, LINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PITTMAN, DAMON BLAINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
ROBERTS, JESSICA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/06/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHULTZ, EMILY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIMS, ISAIAH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/10/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, DAVID SR
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 01/27/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STURKEY, JOSEPH J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY


