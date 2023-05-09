$500 Check Is Stolen And Altered To $5,800 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer took a fraud report at the Collegedale Credit Union after a customer who had mailed a $500 check in March and it was stolen and altered to $5,800.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on shoplifting warrants.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and traffic-related offenses.

A suspicious vehicle parked behind the Pharmacy Solutions was discovered to have been stolen out of Mobile, Al. The vehicle was towed to an impound lot.

Police were dispatched to the Springhill Suites after an individual was reportedly screaming obscenities at the staff. Upon their arrival officers were informed that the individual appeared homeless and walked east from the hotel prior to their arrival. The area was checked but the individual was not found.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on a failure to appear warrant.

A hit and run crash in the Walmart parking lot was reported. The driver who fled the scene was identified.

Police were requested to keep the peace while bank employees went to a residence in the 10400 block of Lee Highway to check the status of bank property at that location.

Officers were requested to check the well-being of a resident in the Spring Green apartment complex. Everything checked out ok.

A theft from Walmart was reported. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.

Police responded to a domestic disorder in the 5300 block of High Street. The disorder was a verbal argument only between family members.

An unknown 9-1-1 was called in from the 9900 block of Forest Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A concerned citizen called police to check on an elderly person at the Walmart who appeared to be confused or suffering from dementia. Contact was made and the elderly individual was found in good health.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. Everything checked out ok.

Officers were able to assist an attendant at the Murphy gas station who had locked their store keys in a display case.

Officers made contact with an individual in the 5400 block of Tallantview Terrace who advised that they were sad and in need of talking to someone. The officers sat with the individual and listened until individual felt better.

While conducting routine business checks, night shift officers discovered an open door at the Collegedale Academy elementary school. The building was checked and the door secured.



