Latest Headlines

$500 Check Is Stolen And Altered To $5,800 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Tuesday, May 9, 2023

An officer took a fraud report at the Collegedale Credit Union after a customer who had mailed a $500 check in March and it was stolen and altered to $5,800.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on shoplifting warrants.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear and traffic-related offenses.

A suspicious vehicle parked behind the Pharmacy Solutions was discovered to have been stolen out of Mobile, Al. The vehicle was towed to an impound lot.

Police were dispatched to the Springhill Suites after an individual was reportedly screaming obscenities at the staff. Upon their arrival officers were informed that the individual appeared homeless and walked east from the hotel prior to their arrival. The area was checked but the individual was not found.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on a failure to appear warrant.

A hit and run crash in the Walmart parking lot was reported. The driver who fled the scene was identified.

Police were requested to keep the peace while bank employees went to a residence in the 10400 block of Lee Highway to check the status of bank property at that location.

Officers were requested to check the well-being of a resident in the Spring Green apartment complex. Everything checked out ok.

A theft from Walmart was reported. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.

Police responded to a domestic disorder in the 5300 block of High Street. The disorder was a verbal argument only between family members.

An unknown 9-1-1 was called in from the 9900 block of Forest Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A traffic stop in the 5700 block of Main Street resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.

A concerned citizen called police to check on an elderly person at the Walmart who appeared to be confused or suffering from dementia. Contact was made and the elderly individual was found in good health.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. Everything checked out ok.

Officers were able to assist an attendant at the Murphy gas station who had locked their store keys in a display case.

Officers made contact with an individual in the 5400 block of Tallantview Terrace who advised that they were sad and in need of talking to someone. The officers sat with the individual and listened until individual felt better.

While conducting routine business checks, night shift officers discovered an open door at the Collegedale Academy elementary school. The building was checked and the door secured.


Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2023
$500 Check Is Stolen And Altered To $5,800 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2023
CAK's Jones Tosses One-Hitter At Silverdale
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/9/2023
Boyd Buchanan Falls To Providence In DII-A Region Semis
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/9/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven
Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven
  • Breaking News
  • 5/8/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Found Gun Is Actually A Toy; Women At Vet Hospital At 3 AM Waiting For Cat To Have Surgery
  • 5/9/2023

A person on Oak Street told police they found a firearm. It was examined by police and determined to be a toy. * * * A woman on Hughes Avenue called police and said someone in the Village ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/9/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

$500 Check Is Stolen And Altered To $5,800 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/9/2023

An officer took a fraud report at the Collegedale Credit Union after a customer who had mailed a $500 check in March and it was stolen and altered to $5,800. A Collegedale fugitive was transported ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/9/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven
Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven
  • 5/8/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Against RV, Boat Storage At Walden's Ridge Site
  • 5/8/2023
Major Grant Provides New eLabs In Chattanooga, Elsewhere
  • 5/8/2023
Rep. Vital Says Shooter's Manifesto Will Eventually Be Made Public
Rep. Vital Says Shooter's Manifesto Will Eventually Be Made Public
  • 5/8/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (5)
  • 5/4/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name?
  • 5/8/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Earns Tie On Stoppage Time Goal
  • 5/8/2023
UTC's Zalewska Opens Postseason Play Monday
  • 5/8/2023
Cleveland State Baseball Loses 10-7 In TCCAA Tournament
  • 5/8/2023
Jessie Hughes Remains As UCRA Points Leader
Jessie Hughes Remains As UCRA Points Leader
  • 5/8/2023
Randy Smith: Long Hair And Athletes
Randy Smith: Long Hair And Athletes
  • 5/8/2023
Happenings
Former Chattanooga Resident Writes Book On "Murder By The River"
Former Chattanooga Resident Writes Book On "Murder By The River"
  • 5/9/2023
Life With Ferris: Regular Nature Fix
Life With Ferris: Regular Nature Fix
  • 5/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Marriage Proposals In Old Days
Jerry Summers: Marriage Proposals In Old Days
  • 5/8/2023
Soddy-Daisy Community Library And Texas Roadhouse Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Little Library
  • 5/9/2023
HCSO Announces Inaugural Sheriff’s Citizens Academy
  • 5/9/2023
Entertainment
Dalton Civitan Music Festival Will Be May 20
  • 5/8/2023
Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift’s Record Breaking Continues In Nashville
  • 5/7/2023
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
  • 5/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Dancing Dialogues Pairs Professional Dancers In Improvisation
  • 5/5/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (5)
  • 5/4/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
Gas Prices Drop 9.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/8/2023
Launch Tennessee Invests Approximately $70,000 To Support 11 Projects
  • 5/8/2023
Marie Mott Launches Business Helping Students Gain Scholarships
Marie Mott Launches Business Helping Students Gain Scholarships
  • 5/8/2023
Real Estate
236 New Apartment Units Coming On Hunter Road
  • 5/8/2023
Nashville Has 2,753 Home Closings In April
  • 5/8/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/4/2023
Student Scene
BASF Provides Career Development Opportunities For Chattanooga’s Youth
BASF Provides Career Development Opportunities For Chattanooga’s Youth
  • 5/9/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Summer Scholarships And Grants
GNTC Foundation Awards Summer Scholarships And Grants
  • 5/8/2023
Ivy Academy Sends Staff Members Sky Diving For Teacher Appreciation And Student Inspiration
  • 5/8/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
  • 5/8/2023
Mimi Tin To Be Guest Speaker At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon On May 25
  • 5/8/2023
John Shearer: First-Centenary United Methodist Church’s Worship Building Turns 50
  • 5/5/2023
Obituaries
Judy Ann Watson
Judy Ann Watson
  • 5/9/2023
Cemora Battle
Cemora Battle
  • 5/9/2023
Brenda Joyce Pickett Cates
  • 5/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Durham, Joyce Hogsett (Calhoun)
Durham, Joyce Hogsett (Calhoun)
  • 5/9/2023
Keaton, Elvin O. (Grandview)
Keaton, Elvin O. (Grandview)
  • 5/9/2023
Quarles, Cassandra Renea (Jasper)
Quarles, Cassandra Renea (Jasper)
  • 5/9/2023