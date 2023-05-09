Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Library Trims Staff To Keep Budget Flat

  • Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Chattanooga Library has trimmed some staff in order to keep its budget from rising, City Council members were told at the annual budget hearings.

The library has a budget of some $7.7 million with over $6 million of that for salaries.

Ryan Ewalt, city chief operating officer, said a deputy executive director position that was last held by Richard Beeland, was eliminated.

He said it was felt the library did not need both that position and a chief administrative officer.

Mr. Beeland was moved within city government in March from the library to the post of administrator of city economic development.

Mr. Ewalt said, in addition, another vacancy was eliminated and four other employees were laid off at the library.

Also, he said the coffee service at the library is to be cut with a savings of $80,000.

He said with the changes that employees will be able to get pay increases and the budget still remain in line with the previous one.

Hourly employees will get up to four percent raises.

Latest Headlines
2 Chattanooga Men Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On I-24 In Marion County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2023
Chattanooga State Halts Classes After Cyber Incident Over The Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2023
Police Blotter: Found Gun Is Actually A Toy; Women At Vet Hospital At 3 AM Waiting For Cat To Have Surgery
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2023
Lookouts Reliever Jake Wong Called Up To Louisville; Pitchers Glogoski, Cachutt Added
  • Sports
  • 5/9/2023
City Employees To Face Health Insurance Cost Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2023
Chattanooga Library Trims Staff To Keep Budget Flat
  • Breaking News
  • 5/9/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Found Gun Is Actually A Toy; Women At Vet Hospital At 3 AM Waiting For Cat To Have Surgery
  • 5/9/2023

A person on Oak Street told police they found a firearm. It was examined by police and determined to be a toy. * * * A woman on Hughes Avenue called police and said someone in the Village ... more

City Employees To Face Health Insurance Cost Increase
  • 5/9/2023

City employees will face a health insurance cost increase for the upcoming fiscal year, but it will not take effect until next January. Ryan Ewalt, chief operating officer, said the administration ... more

Chattanooga Library Trims Staff To Keep Budget Flat
  • 5/9/2023

The Chattanooga Library has trimmed some staff in order to keep its budget from rising, City Council members were told at the annual budget hearings. The library has a budget of some $7.7 ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/9/2023
$500 Check Is Stolen And Altered To $5,800 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/9/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven
Mark Wiedmer: Swifty Heaven
  • 5/8/2023
Major Grant Provides New eLabs In Chattanooga, Elsewhere
  • 5/8/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name?
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Advice For The New Commissioner Of Education
  • 5/8/2023
The Good Of The Nation Above Partisan Politics
  • 5/7/2023
Sports
Lookouts Reliever Jake Wong Called Up To Louisville; Pitchers Glogoski, Cachutt Added
  • 5/9/2023
Cleveland State Baseball Loses 10-7 In TCCAA Tournament
  • 5/8/2023
Randy Smith: Long Hair And Athletes
Randy Smith: Long Hair And Athletes
  • 5/8/2023
Jessie Hughes Remains As UCRA Points Leader
Jessie Hughes Remains As UCRA Points Leader
  • 5/8/2023
UTC's Zalewska Opens Postseason Play Monday
  • 5/8/2023
Happenings
Former Chattanooga Resident Writes Book On "Murder By The River"
Former Chattanooga Resident Writes Book On "Murder By The River"
  • 5/9/2023
Life With Ferris: Regular Nature Fix
Life With Ferris: Regular Nature Fix
  • 5/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Marriage Proposals In Old Days
Jerry Summers: Marriage Proposals In Old Days
  • 5/8/2023
The Salvation Army Opens Registration For Day And Overnight Summer Camps
  • 5/9/2023
Soddy-Daisy Community Library And Texas Roadhouse Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Little Library
  • 5/9/2023
Entertainment
Dalton Civitan Music Festival Will Be May 20
  • 5/8/2023
Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift’s Record Breaking Continues In Nashville
  • 5/7/2023
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
Brit Floyd Brings Pink Floyd Experience To Chattanooga June 18
  • 5/8/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/9/2023
Dancing Dialogues Pairs Professional Dancers In Improvisation
  • 5/5/2023
Opinion
Why Ask Kindergartners If They Want To Change Their Name?
  • 5/8/2023
Heart Changes Needed
  • 5/9/2023
Senator Blackburn: 2023 Is The Year We Hold Big Tech Accountable
  • 5/8/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
AG Skrmetti Says Those Who Paid TurboTax For Free Services To Get Settlement
  • 5/9/2023
Gas Prices Drop 9.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/8/2023
Launch Tennessee Invests Approximately $70,000 To Support 11 Projects
  • 5/8/2023
Real Estate
236 New Apartment Units Coming On Hunter Road
  • 5/8/2023
Nashville Has 2,753 Home Closings In April
  • 5/8/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/4/2023
Student Scene
BASF Provides Career Development Opportunities For Chattanooga’s Youth
BASF Provides Career Development Opportunities For Chattanooga’s Youth
  • 5/9/2023
GNTC Foundation Awards Summer Scholarships And Grants
GNTC Foundation Awards Summer Scholarships And Grants
  • 5/8/2023
Ivy Academy Sends Staff Members Sky Diving For Teacher Appreciation And Student Inspiration
  • 5/8/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals For Treatment Of Heart Attack Patients
  • 5/8/2023
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
New MRI Arrives At Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/5/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
Morning Pointe Senior Living Receives Best Of Honors From U.S. News & World Report
  • 5/5/2023
Memories
Shannon Nelms Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association May 15
  • 5/8/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Outdoors
Outdoor Enthusiasts Raise Over $164K To Protect Tennessee's Lands And Waters
  • 5/8/2023
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
Travel
Tennessee Celebrates Record $27.5 Billion In Travel Spending In 2022
  • 5/9/2023
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
Secrets Of The Sea 3D Opening May 19 At IMAX
  • 5/9/2023
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Church
Resuce 82 Planning Its 4th Relief Mission To Ukraine
  • 5/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
Bob Tamasy: Willing To Take On The Challenge?
  • 5/8/2023
Mimi Tin To Be Guest Speaker At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon On May 25
  • 5/8/2023
Obituaries
Jimmie Dockery
Jimmie Dockery
  • 5/9/2023
Dorothy Ann Wrinkle Higgins
Dorothy Ann Wrinkle Higgins
  • 5/9/2023
Shirley Ann Lautigar
Shirley Ann Lautigar
  • 5/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Durham, Joyce Hogsett (Calhoun)
Durham, Joyce Hogsett (Calhoun)
  • 5/9/2023
Keaton, Elvin O. (Grandview)
Keaton, Elvin O. (Grandview)
  • 5/9/2023
Quarles, Cassandra Renea (Jasper)
Quarles, Cassandra Renea (Jasper)
  • 5/9/2023