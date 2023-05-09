Chattanooga Library Trims Staff To Keep Budget Flat

The Chattanooga Library has trimmed some staff in order to keep its budget from rising, City Council members were told at the annual budget hearings.

The library has a budget of some $7.7 million with over $6 million of that for salaries.

Ryan Ewalt, city chief operating officer, said a deputy executive director position that was last held by Richard Beeland, was eliminated.

He said it was felt the library did not need both that position and a chief administrative officer.

Mr. Beeland was moved within city government in March from the library to the post of administrator of city economic development.

Mr. Ewalt said, in addition, another vacancy was eliminated and four other employees were laid off at the library.

Also, he said the coffee service at the library is to be cut with a savings of $80,000.

He said with the changes that employees will be able to get pay increases and the budget still remain in line with the previous one.

Hourly employees will get up to four percent raises.